MS Dhoni sends alarm bells across IPL, executes much-awaited helicopter shot to perfection vs Pathirana in CSK nets

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 19, 2025 08:12 AM IST

MS Dhoni struck at a whopping 220.54 last season and seems to set to do something similar this year. 

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner, which means it is that time of the year when younger fans would get a glimpse of MS Dhoni in action. It is nearly half a decade since the 43-year-old retired from international cricket, about eight years since he gave up the Indian captaincy in all formats and nearly 11 since he retired from Test cricket but Dhoni continues to make quite an impact on the field for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and off the field for the IPL itself. This is testified by the fact that a rule change was implemented before the auction for this season to effectively ensure that CSK could retain him as an uncapped player and Dhoni now seems determined to repay the faith by doing what he does best.

Dhoni seems to be preparing to do what he did last season in the IPL
A video clip from the CSK nets shows Dhoni smashing young Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana back over his head with his signature helicopter shot. The shot came to be somewhat of a signature for Dhoni in the early half of his illustrious senior career but it had either disappeared completely after that. When it did appear, it would end with the bat doing a more controlled cartwheel in Dhoni's hands after making contact with the ball.

Dhoni is the only player among those that played in the first season of the IPL to still be active in the league. This makes the upcoming his 18th in the league and his 25th year in cricket, having made his senior debut in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar in January, 2000. Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, with his last game for India being the semi-final of the World Cup the previous year. Since then, the only cricket he has played has been in the IPL.

Notably, he remained relevant to Chennai Super Kings' cause last season even at the age of 42, scoring 161 runs which came at an incredible strike rate of 220.54 and average of 53.66 in 11 innings and remaining as sharp as ever behind the wickets.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with NZ vs PAK Live Score.
