MS Dhoni set to miss first two weeks of IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings

“Official Statement. MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala,” CSK wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

With Dhoni all but ruled out, Sanju Samson is all set to don the gloves for the franchise. CSK has not provided a timeline for how long it will take the 44-year-old to fully recover and return to the field.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni won't be seen in action in the first few Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for the five-time champions, the franchise confirmed on Saturday. According to the official statement, the former India and CSK captain is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain and, hence, his participation in the initial few games for the franchise is not certain. The crucial update came two days before CSK's first IPL 2026 match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday.

After opening their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan on Monday, CSK are slated to take the field against Punjab Kings (April 3), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 5) and Delhi Capitals (April 11). Even if Dhoni recovers in the next two weeks, the wicketkeeper-batter is all set to miss the first four matches for the franchise in the 19th edition of the tournament.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, which gets underway on March 28, all the chatter has been about Dhoni's future in the tournament and whether the latest edition would be his last as a player in the tournament. Dhoni is only the fourth player to feature in all 19 seasons of the tournament, alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey.

Ever since Samson was roped in by CSK owing to a trade with Rajasthan, speculation has risen about Dhoni's future, with many feeling that the five-time champions managed to rope in a worthy successor.