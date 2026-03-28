Yograj Singh puts aside turbulent relationship with MS Dhoni, admits he ‘admires’ former Indian captain's longevity

Yograj Singh has been an outspoken critic of MS Dhoni throughout the wicketkeeper-batter’s captaincy and into the present, not hesitating from voicing his ire regarding the impact he believes Dhoni’s captaincy had on his son Yuvraj Singh’s playing career. MS Dhoni gears up for his 19th IPL campaign. (AFP)

However, leading up to the 2026 IPL season, Yograj was happy to separate Dhoni the player from Dhoni the man, showering him with praise as he prepares to represent Chennai Super Kings at 44 years old.

Speaking to InsideSport in the lead-up to the IPL, Yograj first questioned why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had called time on their international playing careers in Test cricket despite still being near the top of their game.

“Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli… young cricketers, and they want to quit. They should indeed make the world realise that ‘you are the best’,” said Yograj of that pair.

When asked to compare their situation to that of Dhoni, Yograj was happy to admit he admired how Dhoni was able to remain so fit he was still able to keep going at 44 – even if he had called his Test retirement at age 33, and international retirement at age 38, sticking to IPL cricket.

“Absolutely. I admire him. He's still playing. He should keep on playing for another 10 years. Because he has proved his fitness,” said Yograj.” Guy's discipline, guy's dedication. I still see the size of his forearm, so why not? Who the hell are people going to tell him to retire? No.”

‘Different from being a great man’ For Yograj, it came down to the fact whether or not a player could continue producing, which would always render their age and their position in the eyes of onlookers as obsolete. If Dhoni could continue keeping wickets at the top level and proving a few impactful cameos down the order for CSK, his experience and know-how would always prove its own value to the team in the IPL.

“When you're performing, no one will drop you. So this age factor which you asked is very funny in this country, right?” said Yograj.

Finally, Yograj concluded with a statement that indicates it’s not all water under the bridge, as a slight edge remains in their rough and choppy relationship. However, flowers were given where they were due to the player.

“Being great player, a great captain is different from being a great man, a great human being… but as far as cricket is concerned, hats off to him,” concluded Yograj.