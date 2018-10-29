MS Dhoni slogs it out in the nets ahead of 4th ODI against West Indies

A day before the fourth ODI in Mumbai, former Indian captain MS Dhoni slogged it out in the optional training in the Brabourne stadium. Dhoni, who has been struggling to get going with the bat in the recent past, failed in Pune as India were bundled out for 240 chasing 283 to hand West Indies to match.

Dhoni batted in the nets for close to 45 minutes and tried to play different strokes to counter the plans of the Windies bowlers. As per a recent trend, the bowlers tend to keep the ball short of a good length and tuck Dhoni up which has prevented the seasoned campaigner from rotating the strike. In the Pune ODI, he was dismissed trying the dab a rising ball from a length towards third man, but ended up nicking it.

Also, the oppositions captains tend to use spinners to choke Dhoni’s approach of hitting gaps and manoeuvring the strike. The former captain tried to encounter such deliveries in the nets.

ALSO READ: Why 2018 has been MS Dhoni’s worst year ever in ODIs - Numbers reveal

Despite being dropped from the T20I squads, the selectors and management have made it clear that he remains an integral member of the ODI squad leading into the World Cup and thus, the remaining two matches in the series promises to be an intriguing watch whenever Dhoni comes out to bat and the approach he adopts.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 11:17 IST