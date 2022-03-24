MS Dhoni steps down: Top five knocks from former CSK captain that have enthralled fans

MS Dhoni on Thursday passed on the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja as he brought the curtain down on his illustrious leadership spell with the four-time champions. The talismanic cricketer, who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inception of the IPL in 2008, will continue to represent the franchise but his astute captaincy and instinctive decision-making will be missed throughout the cricket world.

Dhoni captained in 204 matches in the IPL, winning 121, losing 82 and one game ended in a no-result with a win percentage of 59.60. The only player to have featured in nine IPL finals, Dhoni has over 4000 runs in the competition. He may have stepped down as the captain, but Chennai Super Kings fans will be eager to see Dhoni the batter back in action.

Having retired from international cricket in 2020, he's only seen in action in the IPL. The 40-year-old Dhoni has presented fans with a lot of memories of his batting prowess, and CSK supporters expect the flamboyant batter to have an incredible season with the willow following his exit from the leadership bunch.

On the day of his exit from CSK captaincy, let’s have a look at his five memorable IPL knocks:

5. Unbeaten 84 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

One of the best innings in the IPL history, Dhoni scored a magical 84 off just 48 balls -- studded with seven sixes and five fours -- in IPL 2019, albeit in a losing cause. Chasing 162 at the Chinnaswamy, Chennai were 32 for four after six overs.

Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu formed a crucial 55 run partnership to bail their team out from a precarious situation. Dhoni went on to score 84 but was unable to finish the match for his side as they fell one run short of clinching victory.

With two needed off the last ball, Umesh Yadav managed to bowl a slower delivery and Dhoni missed it only for Parthiv Patel to effect a run-out as non-striker Shardul Thakur inches out of his crease. It was Dhoni's highest individual score in the competition.

4. Unbeaten 75 versus Rajasthan Royals, 2019

He is known to deliver in challenging conditions and Dhoni notched up 75 off 46 balls to lead Chennai to a competitive 175 for five against Rajasthan. Dhoni came in to bat when his team was 27 for three at home. But he paced his innings beautifully to keep the scoreboard ticking, and eventually opened his arms to end up with four fours and as many sixes.

Dhoni added 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Suresh Raina and later put up a 56-run stand with Dwayne Bravo. It was a well-calculated innings from the former Indian skipper, who whacked Jaydev Unadkat for three sixes in the final over that went for 28 runs.

3. 54 not out against Kings XI Punjab, 2010

The IPL was in its early phase when it saw Dhoni's big-hitting prowess. Chasing a challenging 192 at Dharamsala, Chennai needed to win the game to qualify for the semi-finals. But the side slumped to 89 for three with 104 runs still needed off the last 10 overs.

It all boiled down the Chennai needing 47 runs off the last 18 deliveries. But Dhoni's steely nerves saw him tame pressure. He had a special flair to finish the games in the final over -- a skill that requires reflexive aggression combined with a through-out plan while chasing. Dhoni hit Irfan Pathan for two massive sixes in the last over when CSK required 16 runs to win. He ended up scoring 54 off 29 balls to steer his team past the finish line.

2. 70 not out from 40 balls in 2011

Dhoni is adept at soaking in pressure and the inspirational leader again produced a calculated batting show to lead his team out of troubled waters. Chennai were tottering at 74 for four in the hunt of a 206-run target. He teamed up with Ambati Rayudu and the pair shared a game-changing 101-run stand.

With 99 required off 42 balls, Dhoni and Rayudu both went on the offensive towards the end. Chennai needed 45 to win off the last three overs but the team managed to wrap up the chase with two deliveries to spare. Dhoni hit one four and seven sixes in his knock and finished it off with his trademark six.

1. Half-century against Mumbai Indians in 2012

His sensational 51 off just 20 deliveries against Mumbai Indians powered Chennai to 187 in the Eliminator contest between the two IPL heavyweights. Dhoni came in to bat at No. 5 in the 14th over and smashed 51 runs off 20 balls with six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 255.

While S Badrinath and Michael Hussey set the tone with a 94-partnership, Dhoni's late flourish helped the team gather 73 runs off the last 29 deliveries. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo also chipped in with a quickfire 33 off 14 balls. Mumbai were knocked out of the tournament and Chennai went on to play the final against Kolkata Knight Riders.