MS Dhoni takes on CSK’s Dwayne Bravo in table tennis match, here’s what happened next - VIDEO

As seen in a throwback video released by Chennai Super Kings on their Instagram page, Dhoni is no less a competition when it comes to playing table tennis.

cricket Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni playing table tennis match.
MS Dhoni playing table tennis match.(Instagram/CSK)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best cricketing minds of the modern era. Under his reign, India went on to win three ICC trophies - World T20 in 2007, Cricket World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013. But apart from his cricketing prowess, the wicketkeeper-batsman is also known to be equally good in other sports such as football.

And now, as seen in a throwback video released by Chennai Super Kings on their Instagram page, Dhoni is no less a competition when it comes to playing table tennis.

 

In the video, Dhoni, who took Chennai Super Kings to Indian Premier League 2019 final as captain, was seen taking on fellow CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo in a table tennis match. The video, which was shot in March, as per the caption in CSK’s Instagram account, shows Dhoni stunning Bravo with a ruthless smash.

As soon as Dhoni earned the point with a smash, Bravo said: “I’m going for rally, man.” Dhoni, in reply said: “I don’t do rally.” Bravo said: “You go for the kill, huh?”

 

Meanwhile, amid all the retirement speculations, Dhoni has been quietly giving back to the sport by opening cricket academies across the country as well as abroad. And Ranchi’s favourite son is now keen to open an academy in his hometown.

Also read:  BCB has its say on BCCI’s proposal to play day-night Test

Sources in the know of developments said that the 38-year-old is now planning to open an academy in Ranchi to help budding cricketers in the city fine tune their cricketing skills. “Aarka Sports, a company of Dhoni’s childhood friend and manager Mihir Diwakar, has been looking for a piece of land to open an academy and if all goes as per plan, we shall see an academy in the city in the next couple of years,” the source said.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 15:16 IST

