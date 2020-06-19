MS Dhoni: The ODI cricketer par excellence - Top Five knocks

cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a player who changed the landscape of limited-overs cricket forever. While there were skilful finishers in one-day internationals, like Australia’s Michael Bevan, Dhoni’s calculated menace in the latter half of the innings remains unmatched in the 50-over format.

One can safely say that Dhoni was the catalyst who led to the evolution of batsmanship in one-day internationals. Be it while setting a target or while chasing one, Dhoni knew when to drop anchor and when to press on the gas. As his fans continue to hope that he will return to India colours, we have decided to take a look at his five most iconic knocks in ODI cricket. These might not be his highest scores, but these knocks packed a punch. So let’s begin:

5) 55* vs Australia at Adelaide, January 2019

Even the staunchest of MS Dhoni supporters know he is well past his prime and it has been a while to that. But Dhoni’s ability to control a game when he is in the middle is still one of the very best in the world. To do it at a time when there are constant question marks on one’s ability from the critics takes a calm head. And Dhoni is blessed with one of the coolest heads in the sport. In Australia early last year, India were down by a game in the series and were chasing 299 to keep it alive. Virat Kohli was doing what he does best but the target was still quite far. Dhoni walked into the middle at Ambati Rayudu’s dismissal with the score at 160/3. India still needed 139 runs at close to 7 runs per over.

While Kohli kept playing his shots, Dhoni kept rotating the strike and played the perfect second fiddle. Once Kohli was dismissed with 57 runs to win in just 38 deliveries, India were up against it. But Dhoni stepped up and changed gears almost immediately. First came a six off Nathan Lyon. Both Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik placed the ball beautifully in the gaps and ran doubles and triples. India needed 7 to win off the last over and in trademark style, Dhoni levelled the scores with a massive hit. He scored the winning runs to set up a decider. Dhoni would go on to score an unbeaten 87 in the final match as India won a bilateral ODI series in Australia for the first time. It was vintage Dhoni.

4) 113* vs Pakistan at Chennai, December, 2012

This was one innings which showed Dhoni’s ability as a batsman at his best. Pakistan’s Junaid Khan wreaked havoc as he reduced India to 29/5, picking up four of the top five wickets. Dhoni came in to bat and along with Suresh Raina, did the initial repair job. Once Suresh Raina was dismissed, Dhoni took control of the innings, punishing the bad deliveries and farming strike to keep Ravichandran Ashwin safe at the other end. He hit three sixes and seven fours in his unbeaten knock of 113 to guide India to 227. It wasn’t enough to save the day as Pakistan won the match, but Dhoni had saved his team from embarrassment at the hands of the arch enemy.

3) 148 vs Pakistan at Visakhapatnam, April, 2005

Dhoni had walked into the Indian team with his reputation preceding him. Everyone knew he could hit the ball hard and far, but his first four innings produced scores of 0, 12, 7*, 3 batting down the order. Against Pakistan in the second ODI of the series, skipper Sourav Ganguly decided to promote the youngster to number three and Dhoni produced an innings filled with power and confidence, making a mockery of the bowling attack. His broad willow belted 15 boundaries and four massive sixes as he scored 148 in just 123 deliveries. His effort guided India to 356/9, a target too much for Pakistan to chase down eventually.

2) 183* vs Sri Lanka at Jaipur, December, 2005

By the time Sri Lanka came calling in December 2005, Dhoni had already cemented his place in the team. In the third ODI at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Kumar Sangakkara’s century helped the Lankans post a daunting 298 on the board. The pitch was flat but Chaminda Vaas accounted for Sachin Tendulkar early. Dhoni was promoted to number 3 yet again and he did exactly what he had done against Pakistan few months earlier. Dhoni batted without any pressure, never even looking at the required rate. Wickets fell around him after a certain interval but Dhoni kept going. He hit 10 massive sixes and 15 boundaries to stay unbeaten on 183 as India won by six wickets with 23 balls to spare. It still remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs.

1) 91* vs Sri Lanka at Mumbai, April 2011

Dhoni was destined for greatness and perhaps his best knock of all time arrived on April 2, 2011. His name was immortalised in the annals of cricketing history forever as he hit a six to take India to World Cup glory after 28 years. The journey wasn’t easy though. A woefully out of form skipper promoted himself above the team’s best performer in the tournament in the final. India were chasing 275 to win the final against Sri Lanka. They were pegged back as openers Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar were dismissed early. Gautam Gambhir (97) and Kohli (35) did the repair job to take India to 114/3.

Dhoni walked in ahead of Yuvraj to link up with the efficient Gambhir. Till Gambhir was in the middle, Dhoni played second fiddle. Once Gambhir was dismissed, Dhoni upped the ante and took India towards the finish line. India eventually won with 10 balls to spare as Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 off just 79 deliveries in a display of steely resolve and nerves.