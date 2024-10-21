Will Dhoni play in IPL 2025? CSK CEO reveals former captain's retention plan

MS Dhoni’s IPL future remains a big question mark ahead of the IPL 2025 retention deadline and auction, with the former India captain’s decision being the source of plenty of speculation. Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action.(AFP)

Although many expected 2024 to be his final year with the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni could still make a comeback at the age of 43 in one last attempt at reaching the playoffs for his beloved IPL team.

However, the decision is not one that has been set in stone so far. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was speaking at an event when he revealed where the team is in terms of reaching an agreement with Dhoni about retaining him for the next season.

“We also want Dhoni to play in the CSK team,” the CEO told Sports Vikatan. “But Dhoni has not confirmed it to us yet. Dhoni said, 'I will tell you before October 31.' We hope that he will play,” said Viswanathan, revealing that it is a waiting game for the Chennai franchise.

CSK could benefit from new auction rule

MS Dhoni is the most high-profile player that could benefit from the new uncapped player rule, which allows teams to retain former Indian internationals at the uncapped base price of INR 4 cr under the stipulation that they haven’t played internationally in the last 5 years.

Since Dhoni retired following the 2019 ODI World Cup, he could rejoin CSK at a discount price, which would allow the franchise to keep much of their core from the 2024 season. Although they missed the playoffs, it was in a very narrow fashion, losing out to Royal Challengers Bangalore in that famous final group stage match.

Dhoni has relinquished captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, but remains in the team as a senior mentor figure, and a player synonymous with the yellow jersey of CSK. He was also in solid batting form in the previous IPL, batting lower down the order, averaging 53 with a phenomenal strike rate of 220.55.

Dhoni doesn’t play competitive cricket other than the IPL, and that will be the biggest concern for a player who will be turning 44 years old next year and will likely be on wicket-keeping duties for the team.

IPL franchises have until that deadline of 31st October to announce their retentions list ahead of the auction in November.