MS Dhoni to go ahead with unchanged team, focus on Tushar Deshpande: CSK Dream11 Prediction vs KKR in IPL 2023

CSK Dream11 Prediction vs KKR in IPL 2023: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 23. CSK have so far won four and lost two of their six games. They will be looking for their third consecutive win in the game against KKR. CSK face KKR in their upcoming IPL 2023 match.(IPL Twitter)

The Dhoni-led side lost the season opener against Gujarat Titans. But they bounced back in style against the Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game of the season. The Super Kings then made it two wins in a row as they beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Then CSK narrowly lost to the Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk by 3 runs. CSK then got back to winning ways as they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a tense finish at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

CSK continued their impressive winning run in the last game with a 7-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Devon Conway's fearless 77* and Ravindra Jadeja's magnificent spell guided Chennai Super Kings to a convincing win at home. CSK would be happy with the consistency of their batters as almost all of them have chipped in with some sort of contribution so far.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 235 runs so far this season. Devon Conway is the top-scorer for the team with 258 runs in six innings. Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have chipped in with 134 and 138 runs respectively. Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have also chipped in with important runs down the order.

CSK currently have a few players unavailable with injuries. Ben Stokes has been recovering from a minor injury in the last few games and is being monitored on a daily basis. While Deepak Chahar and Sisanda Magala will be missing for a few more games with injuries of their own.

CSK had already lost Mukesh Choudhary and Kyle Jamieson to injury before the season even started. The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have done well in the team in the absence of the first choice bowlers.

Tushar Deshpande is currently the highest wicket-taker with ten scalps but he has conceded more than eleven runs an over. Ravindra Jadeja has also picked up nine wickets and Moeen Ali has picked six wickets so far. Akash Singh, Hangargekar, Pathirana and Santner have also chipped in with important wickets so far.

CSK are expected to be unchanged for the clash with KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh and Akash Singh could be the options for Impact player.

Here's CSK's likely XI vs KKR:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ambati Rayudu.

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali.

Pacers: Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Player

CSK will be relying on Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh and Akash Singh for the Impact Player option.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON