MS Dhoni unleashes his helicopter shot in nets as CSK gear up for IPL 2021 final against KKR: WATCH

After having a terrific season so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings are gearing up for their 9th finale. The stage is set in Dubai where MS Dhoni and his men will lock horns with Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the battle of the IPL trophy.

On the eve of the IPL 2021 final, the Super Kings were seen sweating it out in the nets. The CSK batters have been in great nick this season and to ensure their teams win in the final, they were indulged in an intense training session in which they tonked almost every ball out of the park.

Meanwhile, captain Dhoni, who played a ravishing cameo in the Qualifier 1 to guide CSK into the finals, was also seen hitting the ball hard and during the process, his iconic helicopter shot was also on display.

The franchise shared the video of the net session on Instagram with a captain that read, “An(d)them #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

MS Dhoni-led CSK have won the IPL title thrice earlier and after a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made an astonishing comeback this season on the back of some fearless cricket that helped them reach their 9th final.

Dhoni might have managed to score just 114 runs from 15 matches this season, but he rose like a phoenix when the team needed him most and his best knock came in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals.

He scored 18 runs from six balls, rolling back time, giving fans a perfect nostalgia trip as the Chennai franchise roared into the final. His innings even got Virat Kohli to label Dhoni as the ‘greatest finisher ever’.

It will undoubtedly be a clash of two top-quality teams come Friday.

(With Agency Inputs)