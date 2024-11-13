Craze to capture video of MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi casting vote in Ranchi reaches new heights

Arguably the state of Jharkhand’s most famous son, former cricketer and Indian team captain MS Dhoni, was pictured at a polling booth in Ranchi as he registered his vote for the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly elections. Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive to cast their vote for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI)

In a video captured and shared by ANI, Dhoni can be seen approaching the polling station alongside his wife Sakshi, as the duo are thronged by a crowd of fans, reporters, and security personnel and police, making their way to the station.

The former Indian wicketkeeper, who famously hails from Jharkhand and calls Ranchi his home, can then also be seen casting his vote at the polling booth, with a video capturing him at the DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir school in the city.

He can be seen nodding, giving a smile to someone present in the room, before walking away. Dhoni will be voting in the important capital city constituency of Ranchi during these legislative assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India reported that the first phase of elections in the Jharkhand assembly, which will see votes take place for 43 of the 81 seats in the assembly, saw only a 53.40% voter turnout before 3:00 PM on November 13. Overall, Jharkhand experienced a voter turnout of 59.28% overall.

Dhoni was recently embroiled in a controversy in the Jharkhand High Court regarding a business deal, with the cricketer being served a notice to appear before the high court following his filing of a case against former business partners Aarka Sports.

Dhoni back in cricket action in 2025

Dhoni was recently in the news for his retention to the Chennai Super Kings, the franchise he has represented throughout his IPL career. He was able to be retained at a cut-price deal of INR 4 cr, following a new auction rule that states that any former Indian player who hasn’t represented the country in the last five years could be retained at that price point.

Dhoni will therefore return to action for CSK, set to be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, following his agreement to continue playing for the team due to the ‘Dhoni rule’. Nevertheless, Dhoni’s future in cricket remains in doubt, with it remaining unclear whether the 2025 IPL will be the World Cup winning captain’s final tournament or not.