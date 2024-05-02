MSK Prasad reacts to Hardik Pandya's return as India vice-captain for T20 World Cup: 'Tell me, who in this country...'

Hardik Pandya is set to play his first match for India in eight months when the Men in Blue open their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 8. The all-rounder last featured for India in the ODI World Cup against Bangladesh before getting sidelined due to injury. Making his return to competitive cricket through the IPL as captain of the Mumbai Indians, Hardik hasn't had the best times as his team and form both struggled. However, the BCCI's backing of Hardik is so strong that when the squad of 15 was announced, Pandya was named vice-captain. India would be hoping for Hardik Pandya to rediscover his form at the T20 World Cup(PTI)

Hardik's appointment as Rohit Sharma's deputy surprised a few, but former BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad wasn't one of them. While Rohit was away from T20Is for a good part after India's exit at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, Hardik took over as India's captain for the better part of next year. Hence, with KL Rahul not picked, it was obvious that the vice-captaincy would belong to Hardik. As for those doubting the decision, Prasad had a very interesting counter-question.

"I don't think there is a second thought on Hardik's inclusion and also being made the vice-captain of the side. He was given the mantle of captaincy when Rohit was not there. So that clearly indicated that he was next in line for leadership. The selectors made the right decision by picking him. Tell me, who in the country now is a better fast bowling all-rounder than Hardik?" Prasad said during an interaction with RevSportz.

"Yes, he has been struggling with his form in recent times. But let us be fair as well; there is so much that has happened. Change of leadership in Mumbai, unfortunately, has affected his form as well. But once he puts on the Indian jersey, he can leave his IPL form behind. And once again, I repeat that Hardik Pandya is the best fast bowling all-rounder in the country now no matter what the pundits say."

'No baggage for Hardik once T20 World Cup starts'

IPL 2024 was expected to mark Hardik's grand return, more so because he was appointed captain of the most successful franchise in the tournament's history. But between March 24 and May 1, nothing has gone as per plan for neither Pandya nor Mumbai Indians. The team is one loss away from kissing their title hopes goodbye while Hardik's form – 197 runs and six wickets – has been pretty abysmal itself. Having said that, Prasad is confident that once Hardik puts on that India jersey, there will be no baggage.

"I think Hardik will come out of it. I am sure both will give their best. Once they are in the Indian team, their roles will change as well. In Mumbai Indians, Hardik is struggling because of a role clarity. At Gujarat Titans, he was very comfortable with the role he was assigned but suddenly in Mumbai Indians where they have so many super-stars, he is struggling to find a perfect batting order for himself. There seems to be no clarity in his role. He will not have to worry about that in the Indian team," said the ex-chairman of selectors.