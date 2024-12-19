Menu Explore
Mumbai Cricket Association announces grand celebration as Wankhede Stadium completes 50 years

ANI |
Dec 19, 2024 10:21 PM IST

At the press conference attended by MCA office-bearers and Apex Council Members, a special 50th-anniversary logo was unveiled to mark the occasion.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to host grand celebrations as the iconic Wankhede Stadium commemorates its 50th anniversary next month. MCA President Ajinkya Naik announced on Thursday that the festivities will get underway on January 12, 2025, culminating in a grand spectacle on January 19, 2025, at the historic stadium.

Mumbai Cricket Association officials at the logo launch of 50 years of Wankhede Stadium.(PTI)
Mumbai Cricket Association officials at the logo launch of 50 years of Wankhede Stadium.(PTI)

According to a release from MCA, the grand show on January 19 will witness an unparalleled gathering of Mumbai's domestic and international cricket legends--past and present. The event will also feature mesmerizing performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, capped by a breath-taking laser show.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik further revealed plans to release a commemorative postal stamp and coffee table book on January 19 honouring Wankhede Stadium's rich legacy, which has been graced by cricketing legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, among other such decorated stalwarts.

MCA will also felicitate Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar, the former MCA President and newly appointed cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government on January 19. Speaking on the occasion, Ajinkya Naik said that Wankhede Stadium is a national pride.

"The Wankhede Stadium is a national pride, and its 50th anniversary is a historic milestone for us. This stadium has been the backdrop to countless unforgettable moments for players and fans alike. Through a week-long celebration and a mega evening event, we aim to honour its rich cricketing history and glorious journey. At MCA, we take immense pride in celebrating cricket's legacy and look forward to bringing the entire cricketing community together for this landmark event," Ajinkya Naik was quoted in a release from MCA as saying.

Built-in 1974, Wankhede Stadium stands as one of the world's most iconic cricketing venues, having witnessed monumental moments in cricket history. From Sachin Tendulkar's final international match in 2013 to India's historic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, the stadium has been home to countless memories.

Speaking at the press conference, Abhay Hadap, Secretary, MCA, added, "Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of cricket fans. The 50th-anniversary celebrations are a momentous occasion for MCA as well as the entire cricketing fraternity, and I warmly invite all Mumbaikars to join in the celebrations."

As part of the celebration week, MCA will conduct a cricket match between MCA officials and Consul Generals, and bureaucrats on January 12. They will also organise a special lunch for the groundsmen of MCA's clubs and grounds on January 15, celebrating the contributions and commitment of Mumbai cricket's unsung heroes.

Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
