News / Cricket News / Mumbai end 8-year wait to clinch record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title, crush Vidarbha by 169 runs

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 14, 2024 01:36 PM IST

Mumbai produced a brilliant performance in the final of the Ranji Trophy, registering a dominant 169-run win over Vidarbha

Mumbai ended an 8-year wait to clinch a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title on Thursday, as the side defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a mammoth 538-run target, Vidarbha fought hard in the second innings but were eventually bowled out for 368 on Day 5.

Mumbai players celebrate the wicket of Karun Nair during Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final test against Vidarbha(PTI)
Mumbai players celebrate the wicket of Karun Nair during Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final test against Vidarbha(PTI)

On Day 5 of the final, Vidarbha produced a strong fight as captain Akshay Wadkar led the side's resistance against Ajinkya Rahane's men alongside Harsh Dubey. The duo stayed firm at the crease, frustrating the home side as the first session fetched 81 runs for Vidarbha without a wicket being lost.

After the lunch break, Wadkar showcased his batting prowess with a stunning century, injecting momentum into Vidarbha's innings. However, as the time came to up the ante, Tanush Kotian claimed his wicket as he trapped Wadkar lbw.

After the captain's departure, the pressure mounted on Vidarbha's batting lineup. Even Dubey, who displayed resilience with a gritty 65 off 128 deliveries, succumbed to the scoreboard pressure.

As the innings progressed, Mumbai's bowlers tightened their grip on the game. With little resistance from Vidarbha's lower order, Mumbai efficiently wrapped up the innings in just the next 25 deliveries.

In a key moment, Dhawal Kulkarni, marking his final domestic match, was handed the ball by Ajinkya Rahane after the fall of the ninth wicket. Kulkarni wasted no time, swiftly claiming the crucial wicket of Umesh Yadav with only his third delivery of the spell, ultimately securing Mumbai's 42nd title.

It was a fitting conclusion to Kulkarni's illustrious domestic career, as he played a pivotal role in Mumbai's triumph. He had taken three wickets in the first innings of the final, registering brilliant figures of 3/15 in 11 overs.

This was Mumbai's first Ranji Trophy title since 2016, as the domestic giants extended their lead at the top of the list of most titles in the first-class tournament. No other team has won the Ranji Trophy on more occasions, with Karnataka being a distant second (8 titles).

