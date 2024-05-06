Mumbai Indians react to 'rest Jasprit Bumrah' movement ahead of T20 World Cup as IPL 2024 elimination certain

With the Mumbai Indians heading towards a sure-shot exit from IPL 2024, fans have been clamouring for the franchise to rest key players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup. The likes of Rohit, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to play a huge role for India at the T20WC, and with MI's campaign all but over – they are placed last on the table with six points from 11 matches – it makes little sense to keep their key players going unless the players decide to give themselves more game time. Jasprit Bumrah is the joint highest wicket-taker of IPL 2024(AFP)

The first batch of players – including the eliminated bunch – will leave for the USA on May 21, and it's only a matter of time before some of the star India players of the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru board that flight. Which is why, with three games remaining, resting Bumrah, especially at this point, could be a win-win situation. However, the fans' thought process is currently not in alignment with the MI think tank, revealed Naman Dhir as the MI all-rounder addressed a press conference ahead of his team's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

"Right now, there's no such thing that's happening. Nothing of this sort has been discussed, but at the end of the day, it's up to the team management to take the final call," he said.

A primary reason why MI and Bumrah himself would be keen to carry on is the fact that the India quick is tied in the race for the Purple Cap. With 17 wickets, Bumrah is levelled with Punjab Kings Harshal Patel, although both franchises are set to be on their way out of the season. This is even though Bumrah has mostly not opened the bowling for MI. Barring a couple of games where he was clobbered for runs, Bumrah has personally had a pretty enjoyable IPL. Just the shot in the arm India needed.

'Doesn't matter which stage Bumrah comes to bowl'

As for Bumrah's usage, Sunrisers Hyderabad batting coach James Franklin doesn't feel it makes much of a difference. The last time MI and SRH battled, the Sunrisers plundered the highest IPL total of all time – a record they bettered shortly after. While all the MI bowlers returned with woeful figures, Bumrah was the most economical of the lot. Tonight as well, Bumrah's contests against Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen promises to steal the show.

"Let's see what sort of tactics Mumbai go with. How they use Bumrah. I know there has been a little bit of debate around about how he gets used, but again, it doesn't really matter where he gets used. He generally has a pretty big impact on games. But if we see that showdown, I am sure it will be pretty exciting to watch. Those are the sort of contests that not only your team or your coaching staff, but people around the world, journalists, media, you want to watch those contests because it is the best going against the best," said Franklin, who played for MI in the past.