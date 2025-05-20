Menu Explore
Mumbai Indians sign Sri Lanka captain, England duo as IPL 2025 playoff race heats up

ByHT Sports Desk
May 20, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Mumbai Indians have been forced to find three emergency replacement players, who will join their camp should they reach the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians are ringing in the changes in anticipation of a deep playoff run, in which case they will need extra depth and more options as their overseas players with prior commitments will depart. MI have confirmed that three international stars — English stars Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson, as well as Sri Lankan white ball captain Charith Asalanka — are set to join the team should they make it to the playoff rounds next week.

Mumbai Indians are seeking to book their place in the playoffs of IPL 2025.(AFP)
Mumbai Indians are seeking to book their place in the playoffs of IPL 2025.(AFP)

MI found themselves in a position where three of their international stars in their current lineup would be on the way out after the league stage comes to an end, with Will Jacks included in England’s white-ball squad, and their two South Africans Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch heading to England with South Africa’s team for the World Test Championship final.

With such key members of their team set to depart, MI have invested in much-needed cover. Bairstow and Asalanka can occupy positions in the top three, while Gleeson provides another pace-bowling option with Reece Topley already awaiting his first game of the season on the bench.

MI look to secure fourth and final playoff spot

“Mumbai Indians have picked Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka and Richard Gleeson as replacements for Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton who will leave for national duties,” the IPL’s statement confirmed.

A key miss for MI will be opener Rickelton, who had a somewhat quiet start in his debut season in the IPL but has quickly become an integral part of their batting unit. The southpaw wicketkeeper has 362 runs in 12 games at an impressive strike-rate of 153, including three half-centuries. Bairstow is a wicketkeeper-batter, and can be expected to come into that role.

Meanwhile, Jacks missing out might mean a promotion up the order for Tilak Varma, who has occupied number three regularly for India’s T20I team but has typically batted deeper in the middle order for MI.

MI are currently seeking to nail down a place in the playoffs, with the race coming down to either them or Delhi Capitals for the last available slot. MI have to opportunity to qualify with a win against DC on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, ahead of them wrapping up their season with a trip to Jaipur for a match against Punjab Kings.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with Nicholas Pooran on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
