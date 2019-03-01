Mumbai Indians tease captain Rohit Sharma as teenager goes past 264

Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have teased their skipper Rohit Sharma with the heroics of a youngster during an inter-school tournament in Mumbai.

Sharma has a penchant for scoring big ODI hundreds and has gone on to notch three double centuries in the 50-over format. Sharma’s highest ODI score stands at a colossal 264 which he stacked up against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2014.

The India international’s 264 came off a mere 173 balls and included 33 fours and nine sixes. His other double hundreds include a 158-ball 209 against Australia in Bengaluru and the most recent one of 208 not out against Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2017.

While no one has threatened Sharma’s highest ODI score in international cricket, Abhinav Singh, a Mumbai batsman has gone past his tally by one run. Singh, batting for Rizvi Springfield in an MI Inter-School tournament match, notched 265.

Mumbai Indians, among the more active IPL teams on social media, have taken the occasion to tease their skipper. Here’s what they tweeted:

.@ImRo45, we've got someone who has bettered your 264 😋



Rizvi Springfield's Abhinav Singh struck 265 in his side's win on Day 1 of the MI Inter-School Cricket Tournament 😲👏#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/SUwVbi0dkO — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 27, 2019

Sharma is currently part of the Indian squad preparing to face Australia in a five-match ODI series at home. Having lost the two-match T20I series 2-0 to the visitors, India will be eager to clinch the 50-over series. The first game of the series is due to be played on Saturday in Hyderabad.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, the members of the Indian squad will join their respective IPL franchises for the upcoming IPL campaign that begins on 23 March.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 17:14 IST