Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Cricket Score Ranji Trophy Final: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal stitch 50-plus stand

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Mumbai vs MP: A formidable Mumbai unit will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh (MP) in the finals of the Ranji Trophy. The match is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Mumbai, who are considered favourites heading into the contest, played a draw against Uttar Pradesh in the semis. MP, on the other hand, dished out a fine performance against Bengal and won the match by 174 runs to enter the finals. Catch the LIVE score and updates of MP vs MUM Ranji Trophy finals:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON