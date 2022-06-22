Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Cricket Score Ranji Trophy Final: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal stitch 50-plus stand
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Mumbai vs MP: A formidable Mumbai unit will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh (MP) in the finals of the Ranji Trophy. The match is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Mumbai, who are considered favourites heading into the contest, played a draw against Uttar Pradesh in the semis. MP, on the other hand, dished out a fine performance against Bengal and won the match by 174 runs to enter the finals. Catch the LIVE score and updates of MP vs MUM Ranji Trophy finals:
Jun 22, 2022 10:38 AM IST
MUM vs MP Live Score: Mumbai edge past 50
Gaurav Yadav pitches it right in front of Jaiswal's pads, who flicks it for a four towards the mid-on region for a four. With this the dup stitch a 50-plus stand. MUM: 52/0 (16 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 10:33 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score: Maiden over by Anubhav Agarwal
Maiden over by Anubhav Agarwal. Shaw is batting on 19, while his partner Jaiswal is playing on 48. MUM: 48/0 (15 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score: Mumbai gain momentum
Pace from both end continues, but the batters look settled now as they comfortably nudge the around and push for singles. Three runs come off Gaurav Yadav's over. MUM: 48/0 (14 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Cricket Score: Change of ends for Anubhav Agarwal
Change of ends for Anubhav Agarwal and he does manage some swing from this end. A huge LBW appeal against Jaiswal, the ball was pitched on the line, but it was sliding down the leg stump. Good decision by the umpire. MUM: 45/0 (13 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 10:19 AM IST
MUM vs MP Live Score: Gaurav Yadav recovers well
After being hit for two fours, Gaurav Yadav recovers well and troubles Prithvi Shaw with his pace and bounce. Maiden over by Yadav. MUM: 41/0 (12 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 10:15 AM IST
MUM vs MP Live Score: Excellent shot
An excellent shot by Jaiswal against Saransh Jain. The left-handed batter charges down the track and drives it wide of cover for a boundary. MUM: 41/0 (11 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 10:12 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score: Chance
Another bowling change as Gaurav Yadav comes in place of Anubhav Agarwal. He starts with good pace and if fact gets an outside edge of Prithvi Shaw's bat. However, the ball flies wide of the second slip and races towards the boundary for a FOUR.
The opener then gets on top of a length delivery, coming marginally wide of the off stump and punches it for a cracking four. Nine runs come off the over. MUM: 37/0 (10 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 10:05 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score: Bowling change
Bowling change, Saransh Jain comes into the attack. The bowler starts off with a single and then follows it up with a loud LBW appeal against Jaiswal. The batter gets on his knees and tries to sweep it, with the ball knocking the grill on his helmet. However, the umpire stands unfazed.
Two runs come off the over. Mumbai: 28/0 (9 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals: Quick single
A facing four dots, Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a quick single as Anubhav Agarwal gets his hand on the ball on his follow-through, allowing the batters that extra time to complete a single. Mumbai: 26/0 (8 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 09:58 AM IST
MP vs MUM LIVE: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a 6
Yashasvi Jaiswal dances down the track and with the fielder inside the 30 yard circle, the batter whacks a six towards the long-on region.
The next ball he goes to backfoot and slashes the ball for a four.
11 runs come off the over. Mumbai: 24/0 (7 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Ranji Trophy LIVE updates: Anubhav continues his impressive display
Anubhav Agarwal continues his impressive display as just one run come in the over. Shaw is batting on 6, Jaiswal is batting on 7.
Jun 22, 2022 09:51 AM IST
MP vs MUM LIVE updates: Is a wicket around the corner?
Kartikeya gets an inside edge off Prithvi Shaw's bat, but the ball flies over the short leg fielder. Is a wicket around the corner? Mumbai: 12/0 (5 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 09:49 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE: MP waste easy opportunity
Anubhav Agarwal bowls a good length ball, which swings back into Yashasvi Jaiswal and hits his knee roll. Huge LBW appeal, but the umpire is not interested. Maybe the height factor saves the batter.
There was another run-out opportunity, with Jaiswal and Prithvi both stuck midway in the pitch, but a poor throw help Mumbai evade from any danger.
Mumbai 12/0 (4 overs)
Jun 22, 2022 09:42 AM IST
MP vs MUM LIVE updates: Mumbai reach 12/0 after 3 overs
A clinical over by Kartikeya as just three singles come off it. Mumbai reach 12/0 after 3 overs.
Jun 22, 2022 09:41 AM IST
MP vs MUM LIVE updates: End of 2nd over
Just one boundary come from the second over as Mumbai reach 9/0 after the end of second over.
Jun 22, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Ranji trophy finals LIVE updates: Shaw hits a 4
Anubhav Agarwal comes into the attack and the second delivery is punched on the leg side by Prithvi Shaw for a four. Mumbai: 9/0
Jun 22, 2022 09:34 AM IST
Ranji trophy finals: Five runs to start with
The first over is done and there was wild slash by Yashasvi with the ball almost taking a top edge. Five runs come from it.
Jun 22, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals, MP vs MUM: The match begins
Kumar Kartikeya, who has been one of the key players in the MP side, will lead the attack for his side. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw will open the innings for Mumbai.
Jun 22, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Ranji Trophy LIVE updates: Toss & Playing XI
Mumbai have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi
Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava(c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani
Jun 22, 2022 09:23 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs MP
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh!
