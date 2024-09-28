Musheer Khan, brother of Sarfaraz, suffers fracture in road accident in UP; set to miss Irani Cup, Ranji matches

Mumbai batter and Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother, Musheer Khan, suffered a fracture in a road accident while travelling through Uttar Pradesh. The teenager, who was en route to Lucknow with his father and coach Naushad Khan for the upcoming Irani Cup, is now set to miss the match, Times of India has reported. Musheer Khan has suffered a fracture in a road accident(HT_PRINT)

The exact details on the accident are yet to be ascertained. Additionally, it is not known whether his father, Naushad, faced injuries in the accident. Musheer may also miss the opening stage of the Ranji Trophy.

The youngster has had an exceptional run in domestic cricket this year, and also represented the India U-19 team in the 2024 World Cup. Musheer has scored 716 runs in just nine first-class matches for Mumbai, and also has eight wickets to his name. In the U19 World Cup, Musheer enjoyed a stellar run with the bat, ending the tournament as India's highest run-scorer and second-highest overall, with 360 runs to his name in seven matches. He averaged 60.

Recently, his magnificent knock of 181 during his Duleep Trophy debut for India B against India A further solidified his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. Musheer’s expected absence from the Irani Cup and the early rounds of the Ranji Trophy will leave a significant void in Mumbai’s lineup as they begin their campaign to defend the title.

Was on radar for India A's tour of Australia

Adding to the disappointment is the fact that Musheer’s impressive domestic performances had put him on the radar for India A’s shadow tour of Australia this winter. Musheer's Ranji Trophy heroics last season, coupled with his century in the Duleep Trophy first round, had made him among the favourites for selection for the tour Down Under. With this unfortunate injury, his participation in the tour now hangs in the balance.

While the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has yet to issue an official statement regarding Musheer’s accident, the newspaper reported that selectors are expected to name a replacement for Musheer in the Irani Cup squad. The young cricketer was all set to open for Mumbai in the upcoming tie.

Musheer's brother, Sarfaraz, is currently with the Indian team in Kanpur. He isn't part of the playing XI but made regular appearances as a substitute fielder during the first Test of the series in Chennai. Sarfaraz made his India debut earlier this year during the home Test series against England.