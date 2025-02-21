Menu Explore
"Must defeat India": Speedster Haris Rauf identifies way for Pakistan to keep moving forward in CT

ANI |
Feb 21, 2025 10:05 PM IST

Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf underlined the importance of a do-or-die clash against India and made it clear that the only way for the defending champions to move forward in the Champions Trophy is by standing triumphant over their arch-rival in Dubai on Sunday.

Dubai [UAE], : Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf underlined the importance of a do-or-die clash against India and made it clear that the only way for the defending champions to move forward in the Champions Trophy is by standing triumphant over their arch-rival in Dubai on Sunday.

"Must defeat India": Speedster Haris Rauf identifies way for Pakistan to keep moving forward in CT
"Must defeat India": Speedster Haris Rauf identifies way for Pakistan to keep moving forward in CT

After waiting nearly three decades to host a global cricket tournament in its nation, Pakistan is on the verge of elimination after surrendering a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi.

Suppose Pakistan continues to maintain its shambolic record against India on Sunday. In that case, it will need plenty of permutations and combinations to work in its favour and keep its title defence alive.

"If we want to move forward in the tournament, we must defeat India. This is a do-and-die match for us," Haris told journalists at the team hotel before their first practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai, as quoted by Gew News.

Haris emphasised the need to put their past result behind them and carry forward the lessons they gained from their past mistakes against the Kiwis.

"The New Zealand match is history. We must not repeat the errors that cost us. Our focus is on winning this match and securing a spot in the semi-finals," he added.

Pakistan emerged victorious over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, and Haris assured that the Men in Green would aim to replicate that in their upcoming fixture.

"We have beaten India here before, and we'll try to do it again. Every player is determined to give their best performance," he added.

Ahead of the clash, Pakistan suffered a massive setback after explosive opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament due to a muscular strain. Haris admitted that the seasoned opener would be missed but feels there is enough replacement who can step up in his absence.

"Yes, it's a setback, but we have strong replacements who can step up," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AFG vs SA Live Score.
