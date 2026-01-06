Mustafizur Rahman suffers fresh monetary setback after IPL release; KKR under ‘no obligation’ to pay him a single penny

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been under the spotlight in recent days, with widespread chatter following his signing by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction. The attention intensified after the BCCI requested that KKR release the left-arm pacer, a request the franchise complied with amid ongoing political sensitivities between India and Bangladesh. Mustafizur was snapped up by KKR for a hefty INR 9.20 crore at the mini-auction after a fierce bidding tussle involving Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. KKR face no contractual payout despite Mustafizur Rahman’s no-fault release.(AFP)

Following his release months before the new season, Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation from the three-time champions, despite having no role in the situation that ultimately led to the termination of his contract with the franchise.

According to a report on PTI, the insurance policy for players regarding their IPL salary leaves no room for compensation.

"The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament.

"Normally, up to 50 per cent is paid from insurance. It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI," an IPL source in the know of things told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Mustafizur’s situation does not fit within the usual insurance provisions. As his release was neither injury-related nor connected to any on-field or league participation issue, KKR are under no contractual obligation to compensate the Bangladesh pacer.

"In case of an insurance claim, this current situation isn't covered so KKR are under no official obligation to pay a penny.

"It is unfortunate but Mustafizur doesn't have much option but to take a legal route and that too IPL comes under Indian law jurisdiction. No overseas cricketer would want to go through this or take the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) route," the source said.

The BCB has also withdrawn Mustafizur's No Objection Certificate to participate in the IPL, which further weakens his case.

The source further explained that the broader geopolitical context also acts as a deterrent.

"The Indo-Bangladesh political scenario is way more fluid than Indo-Pak and it can change next year, so why would one take the risk of legal recourse," the source added.

BCB announces Bangladesh won't travel to India for T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Rahman’s IPL exit, the Bangladesh Cricket Board responded with a strong stance, announcing that Bangladesh will not play their T20 World Cup matches in India. The team is scheduled to play three fixtures in Kolkata next month during the February 7 to March 8 tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but the BCB cited concerns over player safety as the reason behind the call.