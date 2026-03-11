'My dad needed me more than World Cup': Jitesh Sharma bares his heart on father’s final days, strength amid India snub

Jitesh Sharma missed out on India’s T20 World Cup squad due to a last-minute change in team combination, costing him a spot in the playing XI. While the omission was disappointing, it allowed him to be with his father during his final days, a moment that now outweighs the sting of the World Cup snub. Jitesh Sharma lost his father last month. (PTI)

The wicketkeeper batter's father, Mohan Sharma, passed away after a brief illness on February 1.

Jitesh was part of India’s plans for the T20 World Cup and featured in the Asia Cup, but ahead of the New Zealand T20Is, the team opted for a major change. Ishan Kishan was preferred over him as India reshuffled their batting order, with a wicketkeeper at the top alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Jitesh opened up on his initial reaction to being left out of India’s World Cup squad, admitting the disappointment was real but short-lived.

"When I got the news of my non-selection, I was a little bit disheartened. I am also a human. I can feel sad and bad. But later on, as time went by, the sad time becomes short," Jitesh told PTI.

The wicketkeeper batter opened up about his father’s passing, saying being with him in his final days put cricket into perspective. He expressed gratitude for those seven days and shared how he followed India’s T20 World Cup journey from home.

"But later on, my dad got ill. And he passed away on 1st of Feb. So, I was with him for seven days. Afterward, I got to know that my dad needed me more than the World Cup. After that, I didn't have any sad feeling, any regret or anything for anyone or for myself also. I am not angry or anything," he said as the sadness in the dashing batter-keeper's voice was palpable.

"I was grateful that God gave me the opportunity to stay with my dad for seven days. So, I was able to take care of him. And I enjoyed watching the World Cup on TV at home. It's a very different feeling. It gives you lots of pressure rather than playing. And I was very happy for the boys."

He reflected on the weight of responsibility following his father’s passing, explaining how losing a parent forces one to step up.

"I can't forget that thing and I don't want to forget that thing because he is not there anymore. When you lose your dad, after a few days you get to know that you are now responsible for taking decisions in your family as the elder son.

"And that's it - to take care of your mother, brother and family. So, I'm someone who can't show my feelings to them and can't be weak in front of them because they are looking at me while playing cricket also. And I have to accept it," Jitesh said.

“Have learned to carry myself with sorrow and hollowness” He opened up about the lasting impact of his father’s death, describing the emptiness he feels and how he channels that sorrow into his cricket.

"It hits after some time. I'm not coping with anything. I'm just accepting that my dad is not there anymore. There is a portion of my heart that is empty now. It will be empty till my death because of my dad. And I have learned to carry myself with that sorrow and that hollowness during practice. Because no matter how much I want, I can't forget that thing. Because it's your father, right? He is my hero for my life," he added.

"If he was alive today, he would have told me to go and practice. Don't worry about me. So I always bring this thing to my mind that if I'm in sorrow or pain, what he would have told me? I think he would have suggested me to go and play the game. And I'm very proud of it."

Jitesh also drew parallels with teammate Rinku Singh, saying he understood the emotional strength required to return to the field after personal setbacks.

"That's the same thing Rinku must have felt. That's why he was able to come on the ground again. And it's a very big thing," he added.

Jitesh has featured in 16 T20Is for India, scoring 162 runs at a strike rate of 151.40. The upcoming IPL season presents him with a crucial opportunity to showcase his form and push his case for a return to the national side.