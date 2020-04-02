‘My Indian family’: David Warner shares picture of his ‘favourite IPL moment’

cricket

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:27 IST

Australia opener David Warner revealed his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) moment through a photograph that he shared on his Instagram account on Thursday. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been Warner’s home in the cash-rich league since 2014 and the Australian led them to their maiden title in 2016. Warner picked it as his favourite moment and uploaded a picture of the team celebrating the title. SRH beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs to end their trophy drought.

Warner’s post read: “My favourite IPL moment would have to be this for sure. My Indian family @SunrisersHyderabad.”

Also read: Umpiring fraternity raise funds for fellow umpires and scorers

In normal circumstances, Warner would currently be leading SRH in the 13th edition of the league but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the tournament was pushed back to April 15 from March 29.

India is currently on a 21-day lockdown till April 15 and hosting a tournament in such circumstances would be difficult for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“IPL will not happen this year. It will now happen next year. We all know how the situation is at the moment in the country and no one will take any risk,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Also read: Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls Rishabh Pant in Instagram chat with Jasprit Bumrah

“One can’t have social distancing in the stadium. It’s better to play IPL next year. Also, no mega auction will take place. We will inform the franchises once we get final confirmation from the Indian government, the same season can continue next season,” he added.