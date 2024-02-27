 Namibia star zooms past Rohit Sharma's majestic record to smash fastest T20I ton | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Namibia star zooms past Rohit Sharma's majestic record to smash fastest-ever T20I hundred

Namibia star zooms past Rohit Sharma's majestic record to smash fastest-ever T20I hundred

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 27, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton notched up a century in just 33 deliveries during the first T20I of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts

Miles away from the discussions around India's Test series win against England in Ranchi and the future of Bazball in the format, a Namibia batter managed to grab the attention of world cricket with a sensational knock in a T20I match against Nepal, where he zoomed past Rohit Sharma's majestic record to score the fastest ever hundred in men's cricket.

Namibia star Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton smashes Rohit Sharma's T20I record
Namibia star Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton smashes Rohit Sharma's T20I record

Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton notched up a century in just 33 deliveries during the first T20I of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts, making him the quickest man to reach the milestone in the shortest format of cricket.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Loftie-Eaton walked in when Namibia were reeling at 62 for three in 11 overs against Nepal before unleashing carnage at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The batter smashed 11 fours and eight sixes to score 101 runs in 36 deliveries, reaching the triple-figure mark on the 33rd ball with a boundary.

ALSO READ: 'England didn't lose on Day 4...': Nasser Hussain's eye-brow raising 'no shame in...' comment after series loss to India

The previous record for the fastest-ever ton in men's T20I cricket belonged to Nepal's Kushal Malla, who scored in 34 balls against Mongolia last year. Among full-member nations, South Africa's David Miller (in 35 balls against Bangladesh in 2017) and India captain Rohit (in 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017) hold the record.

Loftie-Eaton's monumental efforts saw Namibia recover from 62 for three to finish with 206 for four. In reply, Nepal's batters Rohit Paudel (42 from 24), Malla (32 from 21), Dipendra Singh Airee (48 from 32), and Sompal Kami (26 from 11) put in valiant efforts, but the home team fell short by 20 runs.

Loftie-Eaton later starred with the ball, picking two wickets as Nepal were bundled out for 186 runs with seven balls to spare. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Namibia will next play against Netherlands on Thursday at the same venue while Nepal will host the Dutch on Wednesday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On