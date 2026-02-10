NAM vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Namibia open campaign against Netherlands in Delhi
NAM vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: After losing to Pakistan in their opener, Netherlands face Namibia on Tuesday in Delhi. Follow live score and latest updates of Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match.
NAM vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Namibia open their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Tuesday in Delhi. Although it won't garner as much attention as other matches, this game is crucial for both sides and their group. Namibia and the Netherlands are in Group A, with the USA, India, and Pakistan. A defeat in today's game will send either team closer to elimination. Namibia have been consistent in their ICC appearances lately, and this is their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance after a competitive Africa qualification tournament. This is also their first T20I since October last year, when they won a final-over thriller against South Africa....Read More
On the other hand, the Netherlands have already begun their campaign, losing to Pakistan in their opener. Chasing a target of 148 runs, Pakistan reached 148/7 in 19.3 overs and had to rely on Faheem Ashraf's (29*) brilliance. Meanwhile, the Dutch posted 147 in 29.5 overs in the first innings. Speaking ahead of the game against Namibia, Netherlands all-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar said, "I think it's great because as an associate nation, you always have to work a little bit harder with a little bit less money. So to come up against the best teams in the world is very nice and actually, you see where we are competing, and we could have won more matches than we actually won in this tournament already."
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Live Score: NAM squad
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Live Score: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Willem Myburgh, Max Heingo
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Live Score: Hello and good morning everyone!
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Live Score: Welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup match between Namibia and Netherlands. It is Namibia's first game of the tournament and the Dutch's second. Stay tuned folks, it is expected to be a thriller!