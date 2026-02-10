NAM vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Namibia open campaign against Netherlands in Delhi

Live

NAM vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Netherlands face Namibia in their second group stage fixture.

NAM vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Namibia open their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Tuesday in Delhi. Although it won't garner as much attention as other matches, this game is crucial for both sides and their group. Namibia and the Netherlands are in Group A, with the USA, India, and Pakistan. A defeat in today's game will send either team closer to elimination. Namibia have been consistent in their ICC appearances lately, and this is their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance after a competitive Africa qualification tournament. This is also their first T20I since October last year, when they won a final-over thriller against South Africa. On the other hand, the Netherlands have already begun their campaign, losing to Pakistan in their opener. Chasing a target of 148 runs, Pakistan reached 148/7 in 19.3 overs and had to rely on Faheem Ashraf's (29*) brilliance. Meanwhile, the Dutch posted 147 in 29.5 overs in the first innings. Speaking ahead of the game against Namibia, Netherlands all-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar said, "I think it's great because as an associate nation, you always have to work a little bit harder with a little bit less money. So to come up against the best teams in the world is very nice and actually, you see where we are competing, and we could have won more matches than we actually won in this tournament already." ...Read More

