Nasser Hussain reacts to ICC’s post on India’s 2002 Natwest Tropny win

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:03 IST

The 2002 Natwest Trophy is still regarded as one of the biggest victories in Indian cricket as the Sourav Ganguly-led side pulled off a miraculous win over England at Lord’s. Chasing a mammoth total of 326, India lost half of their side under 200 but Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh stitched together a brilliant partnership to guide India to a legendary win. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a picture of the victory on Twitter and asked fans to guess the match.“Scenes, Can you tell us which dramatic win the Indians are celebrating,” ICC tweeted.

Most fans recognised the image and started answering on the post. However, to ICC’s query, then England cricket team skipper Nasser Hussain replied: “No”.

In the Natwest final, India was set a target of 326 to win the match. India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj and Kaif got together at the crease.

The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match. Yuvraj was dismissed for 69 runs, but Kaif batted well to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare.

Earlier, Hussain revealed a conversation with former India head coach Duncan Fletcher regarding Kohli. Hussain stated Fletcher had seen very early that Kohli is going to be a big star in the future.

“He is not worried about stats. The only stats he is worried about is the win/loss column. I was speaking to (former India head coach) Duncan Fletcher about him and he said ‘watch out for this lad. He has a real fight and character in him’,” Hussain said in Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

