'Never forget KL's numbers': Irfan Pathan's mic drop statement on Rahul vs Ishan Kishan debate amid Asia Cup

Will Ishan Kishan be retaining his place in the Indian XI even after the return of KL Rahul? The Indian think is set to have a massive selection headache in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. A day after India sealed its berth for the business end of the competition, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee announced India's squad for the ICC World Cup 2023. Can India field a playing XI with Kishan and Rahul?(PTI-ANI)

Announcing the squad for the ICC World Cup on Tuesday, chief selector Agarkar admitted that Rahul's inclusion has given India ‘the best balance’ in its squad. Though the premier batter last played for India in March, Agarkar expressed satisfaction over the fitness levels that the ex-vice-captain achieved at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Karnataka. The chief selector revealed that Rahul batted for around 50 overs and the senior batter also kept wickets for a similar duration in the practice games at the NCA.

'Kishan scored runs against Pakistan at No. 5'

Can India field a playing XI with Kishan and Rahul? Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his reservations when the ex-cricketer was asked the same question during a discussion on Star Sports. "Both cannot have a place in the XI. Both can only play if someone gets injured in the top order, which we don't want, or loses his form completely. I have only one thing to say about the ongoing debate," Pathan said.

'We should never forget KL Rahul's numbers'

"Ishan Kishan scored runs against Pakistan at No. 5, which is not his position. God forbid if he gets out in the next match, will we say he is not in form? No, that's not the case. We forget very quickly. We should never forget KL Rahul's numbers for the last two years and Ishan Kishan has played one innings," he continued.

Rahul has already missed the group stage phase of the Asia Cup. His comeback was postponed after the Indian batter picked up a niggle in the lead-up to the Asia Cup. A delay in Rahul's comeback match paved the way for Kishan to make a solid case for himself. The Indian batter was slotted in the middle-order when India squared off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Kishan played a sublime knock of 82 against Babar Azam's men to raise his stocks in the continental tournament.

"You shouldn't have short-term memory. You should have long-term thinking and I feel the thinking with which the management is going is absolutely correct because if you keep going with short-term memory, you will have a lot of difficulty in making the team, stabilizing it, and giving confidence to the guys," Pathan added.

'If KL Rahul comes and doesn't get his form…'

Rahul and Kishan are pitted against each other as the Indian batters are the two wicketkeepers named in India's World Cup squad. Though Kishan has appeared to be in red-hot form, Rahul might have an edge over the versatile player when it comes to operating as a middle-order batter. Rahul has an average of 56.53 at the No.5 position.

"You just have to keep in mind that if KL Rahul comes and plays and doesn't get his form, then you can say that he didn't regain his form after injury and you can give Ishan Kishan the entire World Cup. However, as soon as KL Rahul comes, he will play," Pathan concluded.

