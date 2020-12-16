e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / New Zealand’s Ferguson out for up to six weeks with stress fracture

New Zealand’s Ferguson out for up to six weeks with stress fracture

Ferguson’s injury came to light after the recent Twenty20 series against West Indies and the 29-year-old has already been ruled out of the upcoming T20 and test series against Pakistan, which starts in Auckland on Friday.

cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 10:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Wellington
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson(AP)
         

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will be out of action for between four and six weeks with a partial stress fracture to his back but does not need surgery, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

Ferguson’s injury came to light after the recent Twenty20 series against West Indies and the 29-year-old has already been ruled out of the upcoming T20 and test series against Pakistan, which starts in Auckland on Friday.

“We’re all really feeling for Lockie,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement. “Injuries are certainly part of our sport, but to get something like this when you’re at the very top of your game is especially disappointing.

“The pace and skill he’s been able to consistently produce has made him one of the very best white ball bowlers in the world and a huge asset.

“Lockie has a great attitude and I know he’s up for the fight so he’ll get stuck into the rehab and we’re still hopeful he may get back on the park at the back end of summer.”

New Zealand will play three T20s and two tests against Pakistan, after which they face Australia at home in a five-match T20 series starting in late February.

The ‘Black Caps’ then host Bangladesh in a limited-overs series comprising three one-day internationals and three T20s that ends on March 28.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Nitish Kumar government approves free coronavirus vaccine for all in Bihar
Nitish Kumar government approves free coronavirus vaccine for all in Bihar
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Exclusive: Okinawa’s new B2B electric scooter to arrive before Oki100 e-bike
Exclusive: Okinawa’s new B2B electric scooter to arrive before Oki100 e-bike
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In