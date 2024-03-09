New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia score after 44 overs is 165/5
- 4:10 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 165/5 after 44 overs
- 4:10 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Scott Kuggeleijn bowling . Australia at 164/5 after 43.5 overs
- 4:05 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 158/5 after 43 overs
- 4:02 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nathan Lyon is out and Australia at 158/5 after 42.5 overs
- 3:58 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 154/4 after 42 overs
- 3:54 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 153/4 after 41 overs
- 3:50 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 147/4 after 40 overs
- 3:47 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 147/4 after 39.1 overs
- 3:45 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 143/4 after 39 overs
- 3:45 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . Australia at 143/4 after 38.4 overs
- 3:41 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 139/4 after 38 overs
- 3:41 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 139/4 after 37.6 overs
- 3:39 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 135/4 after 37.3 overs
- 3:34 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 128/4 after 37 overs
- 3:34 AM IST, Mar 9New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . Australia at 128/4 after 36.5 overs
- 2:38 AM IST, Mar 9Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score :
Day 2 Highlights :
- Referral 3 (36.4 ovs): NZ against M Labuschagne (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 1, AUS: 3)
- N Lyon dropped on 3 by D Mitchell in 37.2 overs
- Australia 151/4 in 40.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 165/5 after 44 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Marnus Labuschagne 65 (107)
Mitchell Marsh 0 (3)
New Zealand
Scott Kuggeleijn 0/19 (5)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Scott Kuggeleijn bowling . Australia at 164/5 after 43.5 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Cut away cleanly! Offers too much of width outside off on a length, it skids a bit as well, Marnus Labuschagne readies himself on the back foot before caressing the cut shot through backward point for a boundary. Australia now lead by 2 runs.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 158/5 after 43 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Mitchell Marsh 0 (1)
Marnus Labuschagne 59 (103)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 4/57 (17)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nathan Lyon is out and Australia at 158/5 after 42.5 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! A relief for New Zealand as they see the back of Nathan Lyon.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 154/4 after 42 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Marnus Labuschagne 58 (101)
Nathan Lyon 17 (24)
New Zealand
Tim Southee 0/45 (11)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 153/4 after 41 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Marnus Labuschagne 58 (97)
Nathan Lyon 16 (22)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 3/53 (16)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 147/4 after 40 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Nathan Lyon 15 (21)
Marnus Labuschagne 53 (92)
New Zealand
Tim Southee 0/44 (10)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 147/4 after 39.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Almost a replica of the previous shot from Lyon! On a fuller length and outside off, Nathan Lyon rocks on the front foot and comfortably creams it past the covers for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 143/4 after 39 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Marnus Labuschagne 53 (92)
Nathan Lyon 11 (15)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 3/47 (15)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . Australia at 143/4 after 38.4 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Squeezed it out and a lovely way to bring up his FIFTY! A significant and a hard-earned half-century for Marnus.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 139/4 after 38 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Nathan Lyon 11 (15)
Marnus Labuschagne 49 (86)
New Zealand
Tim Southee 0/40 (9)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 139/4 after 37.6 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Proper cricketing shot from the nightwatchman! On a shade fuller length on off, Nathan Lyon presents full face of the bat and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 135/4 after 37.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Salt on the wounds! Full, and swinging away from off, Nathan Lyon throws his bat at it and slices it through point for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 128/4 after 37 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Marnus Labuschagne 49 (86)
Nathan Lyon 1 (8)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 3/43 (14)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . Australia at 128/4 after 36.5 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! That one whistles away!
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.