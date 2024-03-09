Edit Profile
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia score after 44 overs is 165/5
    Live

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia score after 44 overs is 165/5

    Mar 9, 2024 4:10 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 165/5 after 44 overs, Marnus Labuschagne at 65 runs and Mitchell Marsh at 0 runs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score :

    Day 2 Highlights :

    • Referral 3 (36.4 ovs): NZ against M Labuschagne (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 1, AUS: 3)
    • N Lyon dropped on 3 by D Mitchell in 37.2 overs
    • Australia 151/4 in 40.3 overs

    LIVE2nd TestChristchurch
    NZNZNew Zealand
    AUSAUSAustralia
    AUS lead by 4 runs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 9, 2024 4:10 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 165/5 after 44 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Marnus Labuschagne 65 (107)
    Mitchell Marsh 0 (3)
    New Zealand
    Scott Kuggeleijn 0/19 (5)

    Mar 9, 2024 4:10 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Scott Kuggeleijn bowling . Australia at 164/5 after 43.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Cut away cleanly! Offers too much of width outside off on a length, it skids a bit as well, Marnus Labuschagne readies himself on the back foot before caressing the cut shot through backward point for a boundary. Australia now lead by 2 runs.

    Mar 9, 2024 4:05 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 158/5 after 43 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Mitchell Marsh 0 (1)
    Marnus Labuschagne 59 (103)
    New Zealand
    Matt Henry 4/57 (17)

    Mar 9, 2024 4:02 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nathan Lyon is out and Australia at 158/5 after 42.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! A relief for New Zealand as they see the back of Nathan Lyon.

    Mar 9, 2024 3:58 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 154/4 after 42 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Marnus Labuschagne 58 (101)
    Nathan Lyon 17 (24)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 0/45 (11)

    Mar 9, 2024 3:54 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 153/4 after 41 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Marnus Labuschagne 58 (97)
    Nathan Lyon 16 (22)
    New Zealand
    Matt Henry 3/53 (16)

    Mar 9, 2024 3:50 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 147/4 after 40 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 15 (21)
    Marnus Labuschagne 53 (92)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 0/44 (10)

    Mar 9, 2024 3:47 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 147/4 after 39.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Almost a replica of the previous shot from Lyon! On a fuller length and outside off, Nathan Lyon rocks on the front foot and comfortably creams it past the covers for a boundary.

    Mar 9, 2024 3:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 143/4 after 39 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Marnus Labuschagne 53 (92)
    Nathan Lyon 11 (15)
    New Zealand
    Matt Henry 3/47 (15)

    Mar 9, 2024 3:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . Australia at 143/4 after 38.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Squeezed it out and a lovely way to bring up his FIFTY! A significant and a hard-earned half-century for Marnus.

    Mar 9, 2024 3:41 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 139/4 after 38 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Nathan Lyon 11 (15)
    Marnus Labuschagne 49 (86)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 0/40 (9)

    Mar 9, 2024 3:41 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 139/4 after 37.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Proper cricketing shot from the nightwatchman! On a shade fuller length on off, Nathan Lyon presents full face of the bat and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.

    Mar 9, 2024 3:39 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Nathan Lyon smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Australia at 135/4 after 37.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Salt on the wounds! Full, and swinging away from off, Nathan Lyon throws his bat at it and slices it through point for a boundary.

    Mar 9, 2024 3:34 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 128/4 after 37 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Marnus Labuschagne 49 (86)
    Nathan Lyon 1 (8)
    New Zealand
    Matt Henry 3/43 (14)

    Mar 9, 2024 3:34 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . Australia at 128/4 after 36.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! That one whistles away!

    Mar 9, 2024 2:38 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
    2nd Test (Day2) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

