New Zealand vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG live on TV and online

The T20 World Cup will be played next year in India and Sri Lanka, and hence all teams are looking to fine-tune their skills ahead of the marquee tournament. Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will take on England, led by Harry Brook, in a three-match T20I series starting Saturday, October 18, in Christchurch. Santner and Rachin Ravindra are back in the BlackCaps squad, having missed the previous series against Australia. New Zealand will take on England in the first T20I on Saturday. (AFP)

Kane Williamson remains unavailable; however, he is expected to recover in time for the three-match ODI series against England. 2025 has been instrumental for England in the shortest format as the side became the first Test-playing nation to surpass the 300-run mark in a T20I, having achieved the feat earlier this year against South Africa.

The three-match series between New Zealand and England promises to be a cracking affair, and some edge-of-the-seat stuff can be expected from both these high-profile teams.

Squads:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first T20I between New Zealand and England:

When will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and England be played?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and England will be played on Saturday, October 18. The match will begin at 11:45 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and England take place?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and England will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between New Zealand and England?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and England will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st T20I between New Zealand and England?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and England will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.