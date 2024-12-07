Explore
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim Southee is out

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 7, 2024 4:14 AM IST
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Tim Southee out on Gus Atkinson bowling.New Zealand at 125/10 after 34.5 overs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs England Live Score :

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • New Zealand 102/7 in 31.3 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 7, 2024 4:14 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim Southee is out and New Zealand at 125/10 after 34.5 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! lbw b Gus Atkinson.

    Dec 7, 2024 4:11 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matt Henry is out and New Zealand at 125/9 after 34.4 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Two in two for Atkinson!

    Dec 7, 2024 4:10 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nathan Smith is out and New Zealand at 125/8 after 34.3 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! Dragged on.

    Dec 7, 2024 4:08 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Nathan Smith smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . New Zealand at 125/7 after 34.1 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Flashy drive from Nathan Smith.

    Dec 7, 2024 4:06 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 121/7 after 34 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Glenn Phillips 16 (16)
    Nathan Smith 10 (9)
    England
    Chris Woakes 1/26 (8)

    Dec 7, 2024 4:06 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . New Zealand at 121/7 after 33.3 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Crunched! And again! Back to back boundaries for him! Chris Woakes overcorrects his line by going shorter, well outside off, Glenn Phillips goes deep inside of the crease and cuts it nicely in the gap between point and gully for a boundary.

    Dec 7, 2024 4:05 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . New Zealand at 117/7 after 33.2 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! Down the ground! Chris Woakes overpitches it, outside off, nips in, Glenn Phillips draws his front leg and punches it left of the bowler for a boundary. Second one for him and he is looking In good touch.

    Dec 7, 2024 4:01 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 113/7 after 33 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Nathan Smith 10 (9)
    Glenn Phillips 8 (10)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 1/27 (8)

    Most Runs

    Harry Brook
    Harry BrookENG
    171 Runs
    M1
    HS171
    SR86.80

    Most Wickets

    Brydon Carse
    Brydon CarseENG
    10 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg10.60
    SR22.90
    Dec 7, 2024 4:00 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . New Zealand at 112/7 after 32.2 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! On a length, just outside off stump, nips away. Glenn Phillips from inside his crease, gets his hands through the line of the ball and punches it past point as it goes onto the boundary.

    Dec 7, 2024 3:58 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 108/7 after 32 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Nathan Smith 10 (7)
    Glenn Phillips 3 (6)
    England
    Brydon Carse 4/46 (10)

    Dec 7, 2024 3:58 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Nathan Smith smashed a Six on Brydon Carse bowling . New Zealand at 108/7 after 31.4 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: SIX! All the way this time! Goes shorter this time as to correct his length, on middle, Nathan Smith is waiting for that length as he goes deep inside of crease and pulls it to deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. First one of the morning.

    Dec 7, 2024 3:56 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Nathan Smith smashed a Four on Brydon Carse bowling . New Zealand at 102/7 after 31.3 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Nice Straight drive! Brydon Carse goes much fuller, almost a yorker, just on off, from over the wicket, nips in, Nathan Smith gets underneath and punches it down the ground to left of bowler for a boundary.

    Dec 7, 2024 3:52 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 97/7 after 31 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Nathan Smith 0 (3)
    Glenn Phillips 2 (4)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 1/22 (7)

    Dec 7, 2024 3:47 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 96/7 after 30 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (26)
    Glenn Phillips 1 (1)
    England
    Brydon Carse 4/35 (9)

    Dec 7, 2024 3:47 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. William O'Rourke is out and New Zealand at 96/7 after 29.6 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! lbw b Brydon Carse.

    Dec 7, 2024 3:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tom Blundell is out and New Zealand at 95/6 after 29.4 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! b Brydon Carse.

    Dec 7, 2024 3:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Tom Blundell smashed a Four on Brydon Carse bowling . New Zealand at 95/5 after 29.2 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! PUNISHED! Overcorrects his length and goes shorter, around middle, Tom Blundell stays deep inside of the crease and pulls it nicely to wide of deep square leg for a boundary. First one of the morning.

    Dec 7, 2024 3:42 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 89/5 after 29 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (25)
    Tom Blundell 10 (16)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 1/21 (6)

    Dec 7, 2024 3:38 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 88/5 after 28 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (22)
    Tom Blundell 9 (13)
    England
    Brydon Carse 2/28 (8)

    Dec 7, 2024 3:34 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 88/5 after 27 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Tom Blundell 9 (13)
    William O'Rourke 0 (16)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 1/20 (5)

    Dec 7, 2024 2:57 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs England Match Details
    2nd Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
