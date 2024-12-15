Explore
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand score after 88 overs is 326/9

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 15, 2024 3:53 AM IST
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 326/9 after 88 overs, William O'Rourke at 0 runs and Mitchell Santner at 61 runs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs England Live Score, 3rd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs England Live Score :

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • M Santner completes 1000 runs in Test
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 15, 2024 3:53 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 326/9 after 88 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (13)
    Mitchell Santner 61 (79)
    England
    Matthew Potts 3/82 (24)

    Dec 15, 2024 3:53 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Mitchell Santner smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . New Zealand at 325/9 after 87.4 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Nicely finds the gap does Mitchell Santner.

    Dec 15, 2024 3:49 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 321/9 after 87 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (12)
    Mitchell Santner 56 (74)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 3/59 (22)

    Dec 15, 2024 3:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 318/9 after 86 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (11)
    Mitchell Santner 53 (69)
    England
    Matthew Potts 3/77 (23)

    Dec 15, 2024 3:41 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 317/9 after 85 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (9)
    Mitchell Santner 52 (65)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 3/56 (21)

    Dec 15, 2024 3:38 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 316/9 after 84 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Mitchell Santner 51 (60)
    William O'Rourke 0 (8)
    England
    Matthew Potts 3/76 (22)

    Dec 15, 2024 3:34 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 315/9 after 83 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (8)
    Mitchell Santner 50 (54)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 3/55 (20)

    Dec 15, 2024 2:42 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs England Match Details
    3rd Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Most Runs

    Harry Brook
    Harry BrookENG
    349 Runs
    M2
    HS171
    SR93.56

    Most Wickets

    Brydon Carse
    Brydon CarseENG
    16 Wickets
    Inn4
    Avg12.81
    SR22.18
    News cricket New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand score after 88 overs is 326/9
