New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI at Saxton Oval, live score and updates

Live Updates: In spite of Thisara Perera’s spectacular knock of 140 off 74 balls, Sri Lanka fell 21 runs short of New Zealand’s total in the second ODI on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth of 320, Sri Lanka lost two wickets early in their innings. However, opener Danushka Gunathilaka played a crucial innings of 71 before the visitors slumped to 128 for the loss of 7.

Perera along with his captain Lasith Malinga then added 75 runs for the eighth wicket stand. The all-rounder single-handedly recovered his side with an astonishing maiden century, which included eight boundaries and 13 sixes before getting out to a terrific catch to Trent Boult in the 47th over. Eventually, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 298.

Earlier in Black Caps’ innings, Ross Taylor (90), Colin Munro (87) and James Neesham (67), helped the visitors post 319 for the loss of 7 wickets.

New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with the final match to be played in Nelson on January 8.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 23:25 IST