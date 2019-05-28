Today in New Delhi, India
New Zealand vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019 in Bristol

cricket Updated: May 28, 2019 14:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
ICC World Cup 2019,New Zealand vs West Indies,New Zealand vs West Indies live score
New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates bowling India's KL Rahul.(AFP)

Live Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field in their ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up encounter against West Indies in Bristol.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Matt Henry, Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

First Published: May 28, 2019 14:50 IST

