New Zealand's Suzie Bates surpasses Mithali Raj to create new world record during Women's T20 World Cup Final

Suzie Bates has etched her name in the history of women’s cricket by becoming the most-capped player in international matches, surpassing Indian legend Mithali Raj. The 37-year-old New Zealand star reached the milestone during the final of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, marking her 334th appearance in international cricket. New Zealand's Suzie Bates plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 20, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)(AFP)

Bates' remarkable achievement came after a career spanning 18 years, having made her debut in 2006 as a teenager. Mithali, who retired after the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, previously held the record with 333 appearances for India.

Bates’ extraordinary longevity is matched by her excellence on the field. In 163 ODIs, she has amassed 5,718 runs, including 13 centuries and 34 half-centuries, solidifying her reputation as one of New Zealand’s greatest cricketers. In T20 Internationals, Bates' impact is just as significant, playing 171 matches and becoming the first player in the format to score 4,000 runs – an achievement she reached ahead of men's cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Babar Azam.

Bates’ consistency and leadership have made her a central figure in women’s cricket, and her influence extends far beyond her own statistics. She is one of only a handful of players, alongside contemporaries like Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and Stafanie Taylor, to have competed in every edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Here's the list of women's cricketers with top appearances in the game:

334* - Suzie Bates

333 - Mithali Raj

322 - Ellyse Perry

316 - Harmanpreet Kaur

309 - Charlotte Edwards

Bates has been instrumental in raising the profile of women’s cricket globally, contributing both with the bat and through her presence as a leader on the field.

New Zealand enjoyed an excellent outing in the 2024 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, finishing second in their group ahead of title-contenders India, as well as Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The side then defeated West Indies in the semi-final to set up a final against South Africa. Both teams are chasing their maiden title.