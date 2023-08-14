Pooran's befitting Instagram activity dishes out perfect revenge against Hardik's 'If Nicky wants to hit me…' challenge

Between Hardik Pandya and Nicholas Pooran, it was the West Indies batter who ended up having the last laugh as his team crushed India in the 5th and final T20I by eight wickets at Lauderhill, Florida to win the series 3-2. Pooran, who finally seems to be realising his potential, smacked 184 runs to be adjudged the Player of the Series as West Indies gunned down 166 to register their first bilateral series win against India in 17 years. With scores of 41, 67, 20, 1 and 47, India had no answers to Pooran's assault, and eventually paid the price for testing out a young squad against a team that failed to qualify for last and this year's World Cup. Nicholas Pooran had the perfect reply to Hardik Pandya's challenge.(Screengrab)

Shortly after the game, the mind couldn't help but hark back to the third T20I, where during the post-match presentation ceremony, losing captain Hardik laid out to challenge to Pooran, hoping to see if the former West Indies captain could take him on. "Nicky (Pooran) didn't come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs. If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I," he had said.

And take him on he did. Although it wasn't during Saturday's game, Pooran ensured he gave a befitting reply to Hardik… first on the ground and then on Instagram. In the third over of the Windies' chase, Pooran dished out the perfect revenge as he walloped Hardik for back-to-back sixes, a screenshot of which he shared on his Instagram story. Hardik missed his length, pitching both deliveries right in Pooran's slot for the swashbuckling batter to smoke one over long on and the next over midwicket. It was Pooran's third six in four balls.

Why Pooran didn't collect his award

Pooran then clubbed a fourth six to inch closer to a half-century. But trying to up the tempo, he got out to Tilak Varma giving the India youngster his maiden India wicket when Hardik held on to the catch. Pooran wasn't around the collect his award after the match since he had to rush to catch a flight, but the memento was received by Player of the Match Brandon King, who remained unbeaten on 85 off 55 deliveries – the fourth highest individual score by a player in successful T20I chases against India.

