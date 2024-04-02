Nicholas Pooran smokes 106m long six: A look at the biggest maximums in IPL history

Nicholas Pooran displayed his power-hitting prowess as he smashed a humungous 106-meter six in the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. Pooran, who has been in incredible form this season, smacked the ball on the roof of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. With the monstrous hit, Pooran joined Venkatesh Iyer at the top of the list of biggest six of the season thus far. The KKR southpaw also hit the 106-meter maximum against RCB at the same venue last week. Nicholas Pooran smashed 106-meter six against RCB.(PTI)

It was the penultimate over of the innings when Pooran hammered RCB's Reece Topley for three consecutive sixes, while the third - the southpaw smashed the slower one over deep mid-wicket. The ball landed on the roof to make it to the top of the list.

Pooran's late flourish gave LSG's innings a much-needed final push as they posted 181/5 in 20 overs after Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first.

However, Pooran's six is lagging way behind in the list of biggest sixes in IPL history.

Here is the list of the top 5 sixes in IPL history.

1. Albie Morkel: The former Proteas all-rounder stands tall at the top spot with a monstrous 125-meter six which he smashed in IPL 2008 during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Deccan Chargers. It was Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha who was at the receiving end of it at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

2. Praveen Kumar: The second spot belongs to Praveen Kumar, who was famous for his lusty blows as he smashed a 124-meter six against RR in IPL 2008 while he was representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in that match.

3. Adam Gilchrist: The legendary Australia wicketkeeper smacked a 122-meter six off Charl Langeveldt during the Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2011 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

4. Robin Uthappa: Uthappa, who is known for his flamboyant batting smashed a 120 meter in IPL 2010 against Mumbai Indians as he used to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore during that season.

5. Chris Gayle: It was one of the most iconic days in IPL's history as Chris Gayle smashed the Pune Warriors bowlers all around the park during his 175-run knock. En route to his record-breaking knock, Gayle smacked a 119-meter six at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.