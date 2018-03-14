Nidahas Trophy 2018: Bangladesh opt to bowl, India include Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh chose to bowl against India in the fifth game of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series at the R Premadasa stadium on Wednesday. Mahmudullah’s side made one change with Abu Hider, the left-arm medium pacer replacing Taskin Ahmed, while India brought in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jaydev Unadkat. (IND vs BAN live updates)

Siraj, who has played two Twenty20 Internationals -- against New Zealand and Sri Lanka -- was in fine form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-arm pacer picked up 23 wickets in seven games at an average of 15.65, including three five-wicket hauls. (IND vs BAN live scorecard)

In the four matches so far in the tournament, teams who have chased have won the match and Bangladesh, who lost their previous six Twenty20 games against India, will be hoping to snap their jinx. The team heads into this match full of confidence, having chased down 215 against Sri Lanka, the fourth-highest successful chase in Twenty20 Internationals.

A win for India will seal their spot in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 tri-series final while a loss could make the last league game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh interesting.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam