Nitish Reddy's incredible reverse-swat for six enough to get Rishabh Pant's eyes rolling; Bumrah amused, Boland in shock

In India's challenging first innings against Australia in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased his audacity with an unconventional shot. With the batting order falling around him, the young batter found himself stranded at the crease, tasked with the difficult job of anchoring the tailenders. Faced with the pressure, Reddy embraced the situation and went for bold strokes, pulling out a remarkable reverse scoop against Scott Boland. Nitish Reddy attempts a reverse-scoop six against Scott Boland(X)

Facing a length ball just outside off stump, Reddy executed a flawless reverse scoop over the slips. The timing was immaculate, and the ball sailed effortlessly to the boundary, all the way for a stunning six.

Reddy, clearly enjoying the stroke, couldn't help but smile as his batting partner, Jasprit Bumrah, was left amused. Rishabh Pant, renowned for his own penchant for unconventional shots, would have been nodding in approval from the dressing room, too.

Watch the shot here:

India were eventually bowled out for 180 in the first innings, with Reddy being the final batter to be dismissed at 42. Earlier in the match, Rohit Sharma, the returning captain, had won the toss and opted to bat at Adelaide Oval.

India, however, endured a poor start as they lost a wicket on the very first delivery, with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling prey to Mitchell Starc. Despite a strong 69-run stand between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, India faced a batting collapse right after the former was dismissed.

India lost six wickets in the second session after they were reduced to 82 for 4 at tea. Virat Kohli, who scored a century in the previous Test in Perth, failed to make a mark in his happy-hunting ground, departing for 7 in the first innings.

Rishabh Pant (21), captain Rohit Sharma (3), Harshit Rana (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (22), Jasprit Bumrah (0) and Nitish Reddy got out in the post-tea session as Australian bowlers continued their domination on the first day of the second Test.

Pacer Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he took six Indian wickets, conceding 48 runs. Captain Pat Cummins, meanwhile, took two wickets which included that of Rishabh Pant.