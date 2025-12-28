No Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in Pakistan's T20I squad for series against Sri Lanka ahead of World Cup

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf are key absentees from Pakistan's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming World Cup. These players have not been included in the lineup as they are currently in Australia for the Big Bash League (BBL), and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to honour their agreements and not recall them earlier from Down Under. Babar Azam not named in Pakistan squad for the series against Sri Lanka. (AP)

Babar is representing the Sydney Sixers, Rizwan is playing for the Melbourne Renegades, Rauf is appearing for the Melbourne Stars, while Shaheen Afridi is playing for theBrisbane Heat in the BBL. All four of these players will only travel back to Pakistan once their commitments end. Babar, Shaheen, and Haris are expected to be named in the T20 World Cup squad; however, Rizwan is likely to be snubbed, as he has been sidelined in the format for nearly a year.

Coming back to the series against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Shadab Khan marked his return to the T20I side, while Salman Ali Agha will continue leading the side.

The 27-year-old Shadab had last represented Pakistan in June this year, and he underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the year. Following a successful rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy, he is also currently featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Khawaja Nafay also earned a call-up into the Pakistan squad. The 23-year-old right-handed batter has recently been part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad. He has featured in 32 T20 matches and has scored at a strike rate of 132.81.

When will Pakistan leave for Sri Lanka?

The Pakistan squad will depart for Sri Lanka in the first week of January, with all three T20Is scheduled to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) in Dambulla on January 7,9 and 11.

The series will serve Pakistan an opportunity to finalise their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Pakistan are scheduled to play all their matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

15-member squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Usman Tariq.