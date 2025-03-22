'No Bangladeshi player was picked. They asked...': Taskin Ahmed claims LSG contacted him for IPL but NOC...

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by Rishabh Pant, are plagued by injuries, and the franchise is waiting for an update on pacers Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan. There is no clarity regarding the trio's availability for the tournament, which has sent the team's plans for a toss. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has now revealed that LSG contacted him to find out about his availability for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed reveals LSG contacted him. (REUTERS)

Taskin, the most impressive for Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, stated that the franchise asked him whether he could obtain the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

It is important to mention that no Bangladesh player has been picked by the ten franchises for IPL 2025, which gets underway on March 22. Taskin Ahmed is yet to play a single IPL match.

"The contact was made because... In the mega auction, no Bangladeshi player was picked. In big tournaments, many players are brought in as replacements. Lucknow had contacted me in this regard," Taskin Ahmed told reporters, as per India Today.

"They asked if I was available, as they were considering me for a replacement if needed. They were checking whether I would get an NOC if called as a replacement. If I get a call from anyone, I hope I will get the NOC this time," he added.

'There shouldn't be any issues with NOC'

Taskin Ahmed, 29, assured he will be able to secure NOC from the BCB. However, he said that the franchise needs to call him first.

"If they need me, that's the first thing. If they need someone and I am fit, then the NOC request is considered. I have spoken to the board. If I get a call, there shouldn't be any issues with the NOC, based on the discussions we've had," said Taskin.

"The first thing is that I need to get the call. If selected, I am hopeful about getting the NOC. Based on my discussions with the board, there shouldn't be any problems with the NOC this year," he added.

Speaking of pacers in the LSG squad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Shamar Joseph are some of the other options. Shardul Thakur is also expected to be named a replacement player by the franchise, as he has been practising along the squad.

LSG will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on Monday against Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.