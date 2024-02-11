'No expectations' for India comeback right now: Prithvi Shaw sets clear targets after return from injury

After a prolonged absence due to injury, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw returned to domestic cricket earlier this month when he appeared for Mumbai against Bengal. Shaw had been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury during his time in County cricket back in 2023. Prithvi Shaw plays a shot (PTI)

However, in his second match back for Mumbai, Shaw displayed an impressive performance, scoring a rapid century (159 runs off 185 balls) against Chhattisgarh on the opening day of the four-day match. Shaw reached his century before the end of the first session of the day, reminding the cricket fraternity of his aggressive strokeplay.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the Indian national team, however, Shaw dismissed the idea for now, stating that his current focus was on helping Mumbai win the Ranji Trophy.

"I'm not thinking too far off and want to stay in the present. There is no expectation, I'm happy that I'm back playing cricket. I have just come back after injury and just want to give my best. My aim is to win the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and I'm trying to achieve that by contributing as much as I can going ahead," Prithvi Shaw said in an interview with The Indian Express.

Shaw admitted to experiencing a sense of unfamiliarity as he returned to batting following a lengthy five-month hiatus due to injury. The youngster mentioned that initially, there was a feeling of unease, but he gradually regained his confidence as he spent considerable time at the crease.

"I wanted to do well but somewhere I wondered whether I would be able to bat in my style or not. Kaise kheloonga (how will I play), when I would make a comeback and whether it will be on a good note or not. These were the thoughts which were going around. But after I stayed for a few hours, things became normal," Shaw added.

“I wasn't nervous but the feeling was a bit ajeeb (strange) when I resumed my batting. However, I did a match simulation and was motivating myself that everything will be fine. My body language was fine,” he explained.