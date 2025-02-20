'No impact players, leak runs': 'Disappointed' Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan, drops verdict for 'do-or-die' India clash

Pakistan’s much-anticipated return to hosting an ICC tournament was spoiled as they slumped to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener. A historic occasion quickly soured as the home side failed to live up to expectations, as they were bowled out for 260 in the 321-run chase in Karachi. Shoaib Akhtar was disappointed with Pakistan's outing against New Zealand(YouTube)

Pakistan never looked in control. Babar Azam’s painstaking 64 off 90 balls lacked the urgency required, while the top order crumbled under pressure. Khushdil Shah’s counterattacking 69 off 49 balls injected some life into the innings, but it was far too little, too late. Salman Agha’s 42 was the only other spark in an otherwise dismal batting effort.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has criticized the side's poor performance, stating that there are “no impact players” in the XI. Akhtar also insisted that the side is playing a different brand of cricket in comparison to what the rest of the world is playing.

“You all saw the match, you would be disappointed just like me. Pakistan is playing completely different cricket compared to what the rest of the world is doing. There are no impact players, strike rate is very slow. They don’t even play run-a-ball. We leak a lot of runs. Pakistan are playing with just 4 bowlers while the rest of the sides play with at least 6-7 bowlers. It is a disappointing start,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar on India clash

New Zealand’s disciplined bowling unit, led by Will O’Rourke (3/47) and Mitchell Santner (3/66), exposed Pakistan’s frailties. With two must-win matches ahead, including a high-stakes clash against India, Pakistan's campaign is already in deep trouble.

“Pakistan is now in a do-or-die situation against India. The Indian team is very strong and looks difficult. I still wish Pakistan the best of luck. They should go on the offensive and try winning the contest. You have no option but to play very aggressively. But not like this. Wish them best of luck but looks very difficult now,” Akhtar said.