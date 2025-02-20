Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'No impact players, leak runs': 'Disappointed' Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan, drops verdict for 'do-or-die' India clash

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 20, 2025 01:41 PM IST

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at Mohammad Rizwan's men following a disappointing outing against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s much-anticipated return to hosting an ICC tournament was spoiled as they slumped to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener. A historic occasion quickly soured as the home side failed to live up to expectations, as they were bowled out for 260 in the 321-run chase in Karachi.

Shoaib Akhtar was disappointed with Pakistan's outing against New Zealand(YouTube)
Shoaib Akhtar was disappointed with Pakistan's outing against New Zealand(YouTube)

Pakistan never looked in control. Babar Azam’s painstaking 64 off 90 balls lacked the urgency required, while the top order crumbled under pressure. Khushdil Shah’s counterattacking 69 off 49 balls injected some life into the innings, but it was far too little, too late. Salman Agha’s 42 was the only other spark in an otherwise dismal batting effort.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has criticized the side's poor performance, stating that there are “no impact players” in the XI. Akhtar also insisted that the side is playing a different brand of cricket in comparison to what the rest of the world is playing.

“You all saw the match, you would be disappointed just like me. Pakistan is playing completely different cricket compared to what the rest of the world is doing. There are no impact players, strike rate is very slow. They don’t even play run-a-ball. We leak a lot of runs. Pakistan are playing with just 4 bowlers while the rest of the sides play with at least 6-7 bowlers. It is a disappointing start,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar on India clash

New Zealand’s disciplined bowling unit, led by Will O’Rourke (3/47) and Mitchell Santner (3/66), exposed Pakistan’s frailties. With two must-win matches ahead, including a high-stakes clash against India, Pakistan's campaign is already in deep trouble.

“Pakistan is now in a do-or-die situation against India. The Indian team is very strong and looks difficult. I still wish Pakistan the best of luck. They should go on the offensive and try winning the contest. You have no option but to play very aggressively. But not like this. Wish them best of luck but looks very difficult now,” Akhtar said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On