No Indian as players from only 4 countries feature in ICC's ODI team of the year; two of them absent in Champions Trophy

No Indian cricketer made it to the ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2024. India played only three ODIs throughout last year during the series against Sri Lanka, and endured an underwhelming performances in the format with two losses and a tie. This left them without a representative in the XI; India were, however, active in the other two formats. Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka (C) walks from the field with teammates(AFP)

The ODI Team of the Year was captained by Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka, who was a standout performer in 2024. Asalanka accumulated 605 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 50.02, cementing his reputation as a reliable middle-order batter. Joining him were three of his compatriots – Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (also the wicketkeeper), and Wanindu Hasaranga – making Sri Lanka the most represented team in the lineup.

Ironically, Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s young sensation Saim Ayub also earned a spot in the prestigious XI. The 22-year-old dazzled with his consistent run-scoring, amassing 515 runs in just nine matches, including three centuries.

Pakistan’s pace attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, was duly recognized, with both bowlers making the team. Afghanistan contributed three players – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, and rising spinner AM Ghazanfar – highlighting their growing stature in international cricket. Sherfane Rutherford from the West Indies was the sole representative from his nation.

Only 4 nations, 2 not in Champions Trophy

Interestingly, only four countries feature in the team, and two of them – Sri Lanka and the West Indies – are absent from the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy set to take place in Pakistan. Ironically, Sri Lanka has the highest number of players in the team of the year – 4. The West Indies, who also failed to qualify, have just one representative in Rutherford.

The Champions Trophy will feature India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan from the sub-continent, as well as Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa.

India will be playing its matches in Dubai due to political constraints. The tournament will begin on February 19 with all of the remaining teams playing their matches in Pakistan except, of course, their games against India.