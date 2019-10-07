e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

‘No one in Manchester is tough,’ Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen banter over United’s struggles in Premier League

The Old Trafford giants, who have won a record 20 English league titles, are languishing at the 12th place in the Premier League table after winning just two and losing three of their first eight matches in the league this season.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
File photo of Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen.
File photo of Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen.(Sportzpics)
         

Manchester United’s trouble compounded last weekend as they lost to Newcastle 0-1 away. The result left the Red Devil’s only 2 points above the relegation zone. Man Utd’s struggles have been one of the biggest talking points this Premier League season. Even retired cricketers Yuvraj singh and Kevin Pietersen got into a banter recently while talking about the struggles at Manchester United.

The Old Trafford giants, who have won a record 20 English league titles, are languishing at the 12th place in the Premier League table after winning just two and losing three of their first eight matches in the league this season.

Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh on Sunday tweeted: “Tough times don’t last ! Tough men do !!! @ManUtd (sic.)”

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen replied to the tweet saying, “No one in Manchester is tough!”

While Yuvraj tagged Manchester United in the tweet, Pietersen’s reply could be directed at both the Manchester giants.

Manchester City, while not in as dire a state as their cross-town rivals, also lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and thus lost significant ground to Liverpool in the title race. City are now eight points behind the Anfield giants.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 21:56 IST

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir opens for tourists from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir opens for tourists from Thursday
Oct 07, 2019 22:31 IST
Trump defends Syria decision, slammed for betraying allied Kurds
Trump defends Syria decision, slammed for betraying allied Kurds
Oct 07, 2019 22:47 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 07, 2019 21:02 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 22:56 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket