No pants, no issues: Australian cricketer effects hilarious run out even as pants come off - Watch

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:46 IST

There is a lot to like about Marnus Labuschagne - he has spunk, he has the exuberance and he is also mighty effective. In the Ashes, he looked the most assured batsman after Steve Smith and his stocks continued to rise as the series went on. Now, he is back playing for Queensland in the domestic season and is back to grabbing all the headlines.

Queensland were taking on Victoria in the ongoing Marsh Cup when he came up with a rather hilarious fielding effort. The incident happened in the 29th over of the Victoria innings when Will Sutherland tapped a ball towards the cover region and tried to rush across and steal a single. The ball trickled close to Labuschagne, who was quick to the ball - he dived full stretch, gathered the ball and hurled the ball back towards the keeper. All this resulted in Chris Tremain’s dismissal, who was well short of his crease. And, well, Labuschagne lost his pants in the process and laughed his guts out when the cameras panned towards him.

As far as the match is concerned, Queensland posted a challenging 322/9 Skipper Usman Khawaja was the star with the bat as he scored 138 off 126 balls while adding 185 runs for the opening wicket with Sam Heazlett. Victoria never got going in their chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Aaron Finch and Will Sutherland showed some fight but Victoria could only manage 168 on the board.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 10:46 IST