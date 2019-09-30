‘Do not see Dhoni playing the next World Cup,’ Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni’s future with Team India

cricket

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:14 IST

Gautam Gambhir is not the person to mince words. He has spoken about a variety of issues around the Indian cricket team while also commenting on MS Dhoni’s retirement. Gambhir was again asked about Dhoni’s future with the Indian cricket team and he again gave a definite statement regarding the conundrum. Gambhir has said that the decision of retirement should be left on Dhoni itself while admitting that he doesn’t see the wicket-keeper batsman playing the next Cricket World Cup in 2023.

‘I feel that retirement is a very individual decision. Till the time you want to play you are allowed to play, but you do have to look at the future as well. I do not see Dhoni playing the next World Cup,’ Gambhir told Indian Express.

‘So whoever is the captain (then), Virat or any one else, should have the courage to say so, that this player is not fitting into the scheme of things. It’s time for some of the youngsters to get groomed in the next four-five years, because ultimately it is not about Dhoni, it is about the country.’

READ | India vs South Africa: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit Sharma faces massive challenge

As he doesn’t see Dhoni playing the next World Cup for India, Gambhir wants the chances to be given to players like Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson as they will be the players to contribute to the team’s success in the next cricket extravaganza.

‘It is not about Dhoni staying on for the next cricket World Cup, it is about winning the next cricket World Cup. You might want to give the opportunity to Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson, any young cricketer… They should get the opportunity… I think personally, if you ask me, I think it’s time for Indian cricket to look beyond Dhoni.’

India international Suresh Raina also commented on Dhoni’s retirement. He brushed aside Dhoni’s retirement talks by stating that the decision should be left to him. Dhoni’s retirement speculations have been doing the rounds ever since the former India captain made himself unavailable for selection after the 2019 ODI World Cup. But Raina stood firmly behind Dhoni.

READ | Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB to wait for BCCI’s confirmation till June 2020

“Only Dhoni will decide when he leaves the game,” Raina told Hindu when asked about his opinion on the matter.

Going a step ahead, Raina also went on to state that Dhoni can turn out to be an asset for Team India in the T20 World Cup next year in Australia. “He is still fit, still a terrific wicket-keeper and still the greatest finisher in the game. Dhoni will be an asset for India in the T20 World Cup,” said Raina.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 11:30 IST