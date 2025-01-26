‘Not going to risk his future’: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub all but ruled out of Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi all but ruled out young opener Saim Ayub of the ICC Champions Trophy tournament due to an ankle injury for which he is taking treatment in London. Pakistan opener Saim Ayub is all but ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy. AP/PTI(AP01_03_2025_000170B)(AP)

Saim had fractured his ankle on the first day of the second Test against South Africa earlier this month in Capetown.

Naqvi told reporters that no risk would be taken with Saim’s future and he was personally monitoring his rehabilitation progress.

"I am in touch with his doctors on daily basis and his ankle plaster will come off in next few days," Naqvi said.

"But it will take time for his complete recovery and we are not going to risk his future career just for the Champions Trophy. He is our asset and we him fully fit whatever time is required. I am personally monitoring his progress," Naqvi said.

Pakistan yet to announce Champions Trophy squad

The Pakistani selectors have held back naming their CT squad as tyhey waited to know if Saim would be available for the mega event being held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

Saim, named in the ICC's ODI team of the year, was in brilliant form in South Africa scoring two ODI hundreds before he sustained the injury near the boundary line.

Initially given six weeks for recovery, the PCB sent Saim for check ups with specialist sports injuries orthopaedic surgeons who are monitoring his recovery process.

Discarded opener, Fakhar Zaman who scored a century when Pakistan beat India in the final of the last Champions Trophy in 2017, will replace Saim. Shan Masood and Imam ul Haq are under consideration to replace Abdullah Shafique.