‘Not taking the bait mate’: R Ashwin reacts to James Anderson’s ‘loves Mankad’ banter

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:04 IST

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England pace spearhead James Anderson reignited their social media rivalry regarding Mankad-ing on a story published byHindustan Times. It all started with Anderson sharing a video on social media where Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmed was seen Mankad-ing Pakistan’s Mohammad Huraira during an ICC Under-19 World Cup clash.

Anderson’s post read: “Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC??”

To this, Ashwin replied: “Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now.”

Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now😂😂🤩 https://t.co/8z5TNT57kZ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 1, 2020

He used the reference because Anderson had shredded Ashwin’s photo after he used Mankad technique to dismiss Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match last season.

The duo moved forward their banter on a story published by Hindustan Times, with Anderson firing the opening salvo. Anderson’s post read: “I wonder why Ravi wants the law to stay! #lovesamankad.”

I wonder why Ravi wants the law to stay! 😂 #lovesamankad — James Anderson (@jimmy9) February 1, 2020

Ashwin too wasn’t about to left behind and continued the banter by replying: “I am not taking the bait mate, my point was about the usefulness of a shredder and not the run out.”

I am not taking the bait mate😂, my point was about the usefulness of a shredder and not the run out. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 1, 2020

“If the non-striker is out of his ground from the moment the ball comes into play, to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him out,” states the law on Mankad-ing.

When a bowler runs out a batsman in this fashion, it is informally called Mankad-ing. The name for such run outs was coined when Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown twice at the non-striker’s end before delivering the ball in India’s tour of Australia in 1948. The Australian media called the act unsportsmanlike, however, the then Australian captain Don Bradman supported Mankad’s action.