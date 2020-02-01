e-paper
‘Not taking the bait mate’: R Ashwin reacts to James Anderson’s ‘loves Mankad’ banter

It all started with Anderson sharing a video on social media where Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmed was seen Mankad-ing Pakistan’s Mohammad Huraira during an ICC Under-19 World Cup clash.

cricket Updated: Feb 01, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India cricketer R Ashwin speaking to England cricketer James Anderson.(PTI)
         

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England pace spearhead James Anderson reignited their social media rivalry regarding Mankad-ing on a story published byHindustan Times. It all started with Anderson sharing a video on social media where Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmed was seen Mankad-ing Pakistan’s Mohammad Huraira during an ICC Under-19 World Cup clash.

Anderson’s post read: “Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC??” 

To this, Ashwin replied: “Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now.” 

He used the reference because Anderson had shredded Ashwin’s photo after he used Mankad technique to dismiss Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match last season. 

The duo moved forward their banter on a story published by Hindustan Times, with Anderson firing the opening salvo. Anderson’s post read: “I wonder why Ravi wants the law to stay! #lovesamankad.”

Ashwin too wasn’t about to left behind and continued the banter by replying: “I am not taking the bait mate, my point was about the usefulness of a shredder and not the run out.”

“If the non-striker is out of his ground from the moment the ball comes into play, to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him out,” states the law on Mankad-ing.

When a bowler runs out a batsman in this fashion, it is informally called Mankad-ing. The name for such run outs was coined when Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown twice at the non-striker’s end before delivering the ball in India’s tour of Australia in 1948. The Australian media called the act unsportsmanlike, however, the then Australian captain Don Bradman supported Mankad’s action.

