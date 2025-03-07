Menu Explore
NZ captain Santner dives into fiery debate on India's 'Dubai advantage' before Champions Trophy final: 'They know...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 07, 2025 08:17 AM IST

Mitchell Santner addressed India's advantage of playing only in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy final.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged India's home advantage in Dubai but remained confident that his team is prepared for the title clash in the Champions Trophy final on March 9. The Black Caps arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening, gearing up for their title clash against the hosts.

New Zealand's captain Mitch Santner, center, greets India's captain Rohit Sharma after the coin toss (AP)
With all of India's matches in the tournament played in Dubai, Santner admitted that the conditions might favour the home side. However, he emphasized that New Zealand is ready to adapt to the challenges posed by the slow pitch.

"They've played all their games here in Dubai and know that surface. Obviously, the surface will dictate a little bit of how we want to operate. It might be a little bit slower than what we got in Lahore. It might be more of a scrap, but we're down to scrap," Santner said upon arrival in Dubai.

New Zealand faced India in the group stage, suffering a 44-run defeat in a match that held no bearing on the knockout stages. Despite the loss, Santner believes that experience will help his side in the final.

"We've come against a good side. I think we'll be better for the run we had the other day against them. We've had a bit of a roll on. Hopefully, it continues," the left-arm spinner stated.

Managing grueling schedule

New Zealand’s campaign in the Champions Trophy has involved significant travel, with the team shuttling between Pakistan and Dubai in quick succession for their final group game, semi-final, and now the final. Santner, however, played down any concerns about fatigue, asserting that the team has adapted well to the demands of the tournament.

"It's just the general feel of this tournament, moving around a lot. It's all part of the challenge. I think we've been to every place here. Obviously, in Pakistan and Dubai. I think the guys understand it's part of it these days. As long as you're ready to go for the game, it's fine," he added.

With India in formidable form and New Zealand determined to fight till the end, the stage is set for an electrifying Champions Trophy final in Dubai. The Kiwis defeated South Africa comprehensively to reach the final, while India secured a four-wicket win over Australia.

ICC Champions Trophy
